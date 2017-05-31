Murder Incorporated: Taking Stock of the Culture of Death

There is an untold side of the tragic murder of Richard Wilbur Collins III by Sean Christopher Urbanski. In 2012 Richard graduated from Annapolis Area Christian School where he was taught to view all of life through the lens of God’s Holy Word. He was taught that God created the Universe and everything in it including himself. He was taught that the highest purpose of human life is to glorify God by obeying His Commandments and serving God in this world. He was taught to obey the Ten Commandments, things like “Thou shalt not murder,” as well as that murder is the unjust taking of a human life. He was taught that to murder someone that is made in the Image of God, as all human beings are, is such a heinous crime that the murderer forfeits his right to live and that a just society therefore would execute all murderers.

In fact Richard was living out what he was clearly taught; he signed up to serve His country as Second Lt. in the Army and was about to embark upon a career that would selflessly serve many other people. He was living out the lessons he had been taught that the good life is lived for the Glory of God and the service of fellow men who are made in the image of God.

Let me contrast that with the education received by Sean Christopher Urbanski. He attended and graduated from Severna Park High School. There, as in all public schools evolution is inculcated. It teaches that there is no Creator God, that everything in the universe came into existence by chance and mistake and is wholly without purpose or meaning of any kind. He was taught that mankind, including himself, is nothing more that a long compilation of mistakes, mutations and chance occurrences. We should not be surprised then if Sean concluded that life is meaningless, without any purpose at all. Or if there is a purpose, then it must be to further the process of evolution, a process in which the strong are to destroy the weak. Survival of the fittest has some rather dastardly consequences as we see in the murder committed by a secular humanist of a Christian young man.

Evolution also is the basis of racism which many assert played a role in the motivation for this murder. Many people don’t know that the full title Charles Darwin’s first book is, “On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.” And his second book, The Descent of Man, is even more blatantly racist. “Racism is intrinsic to an evolutionary worldview. Man, through evolution, deviated into variant races. This is the teaching of Darwin. It is how Social Darwinists (those who take Darwin’s ideas and apply them socially) justified many racist views in their day. Darwin argued that the civilized Caucasian race was clearly the most evolved. In The Descent of Man, Darwin said:

‘At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilised races of man will almost certainly exterminate, and replace, the savage races throughout the world. [what does Darwin mean by savage races?] At the same time the anthropomorphous apes, as Professor Schaaffhausen has remarked, will no doubt be exterminated. The break between man and his nearest allies will then be wider, for it will intervene between man in a more civilized state, as we may hope, even than the Caucasian, and some ape as low as a baboon, instead of as now between the negro or Australian and the gorilla.’”[1]

This is why Margret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood called blacks, human weeds, implying the Darwinian idea that they should be exterminated.

So where did Sean learn racism? In his classes on evolution at the local public High School his parents sent him to and funded by the payment of their property taxes.

Further Sean was indoctrinated there in a belief system of moral relativism, believing that there are no absolutes, nothing right or wrong, good or evil and that it is up to the autonomous individual to set themselves up as God and become the determiner of right and wrong, good and evil, at least for themselves.

Furthermore, Sean was never taught the Ten Commandments, which contains the Commandment “Thou shalt not murder.” In fact the Supreme Court absolutely prohibited any appearance of the Ten Commandments in public schools, and Anne Arundel County Public Schools gladly complied. When they outlawed the Ten Commandments the Court gave the following reasoning, “Posting of religious texts on the wall serves no such educational function. If the posted copies of the Ten Commandments are to have any effect at all, it will be to induce the schoolchildren to read, meditate upon, perhaps to venerate and obey, the Commandments.”[2]

So they tell us we cannot teach “Thou Shalt not murder” in public schools because we don’t want children to obey the Ten Commandments.

Now consider the culture of death which surrounded Sean from the moment of his conception in his mother’s womb. His mother could at any point in his newly formed life have murdered him with not only the sanction of the State of Maryland, but the State offers to actually pick up the bill and pay for the murder. His mother far from being shamed for murdering her son, would be praised, lauded as a brave women who lives a self determined life without allowing anyone’s opinions to have any effect on the decisions she makes over her own body. This of course ignores the fact that Sean was not part of her body at all, from the moment of conception he was a separate human being made in the image of God. Well, Sean survived those nine very dangerous months in spite of the fact that he was living at that time in the most dangerous residence in America, his mother’s womb. As he came into this world and grew he probably became aware of the fact that he was an abortion survivor, he may have learned that 60 million of his fellow human beings in America were not so blessed to be survivors, they were victims. They were murdered in their mother’s wombs with the full sanctioning by the civil government and the offer to even pay the full price for that murder. He may have been aware that less than half a mile from his High School such a murder center was in full operation at 650 Ritchie Highway – it is highly probable he knew some young women who went there to murder their own babies. (Subsequently by God’s grace we have seen that killing center shut down).

So if Sean imbibed evolution, believed moral relativism, grew up in a culture of death, where murder has been approved by the civil government and society for more that 40 years, what would you expect him to conclude? Would it be any surprise if he concluded murder is permissible? And also to conclude you can even get away with murder? After all the State of Maryland, in violation of the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, has outlawed execution of murderers. Yes you may live in prison for a number of years but ultimately you will not pay the price you ought to pay, forfeiting your own life. He will pay however when he departs this world to meet his Judge and Maker the Lord Jesus Christ.

Considering the makeup of all public schools today, we should ask ourselves why are there not more Sean Christopher Urbanski’s prowling the streets of our land?

The parents of Richard Wilbur Collins III made the difficult and expensive decision to send him to a Christian school so that he would be taught the right way to live. In essence they had to pay twice for their son’s education, because the public system demanded they pay for the public schools which teach immorality, vice and murder and pay for a truly good education at a Christian private school. Would our society be better off if there were more Richard Wilbur Collins III or if there were more Sean Christopher Urbanski’s? Wouldn’t we be better off if the institution that produced a Sean Christopher Urbanski was defunded? Wouldn’t it be a good thing if parents were free not to pay twice for their children’s education, so more parents could afford to send their children to schools that teach the Ten Commandments?

One other sad aspect of this tragic murder is that it was completely unnecessary. If the officials in Maryland’s government obeyed their oath to the Constitution of the United States, which includes the Second Amendment, the murder by knife would have been very unlikely. Maryland’s government will not allow citizens to carry firearms, a concealed carry permit in Maryland is virtually impossible to obtain. When the wicked carry weapons of deadly force, but the righteous are disarmed we have these tragic results. Consider the most deadly city in America, Chicago, it has the strictest gun control laws. Why are there more murders in Chicago with all those gun control laws? Because criminals don’t obey those laws. The Urbanski’s of the world will use deadly force whenever they chose to. That is why our Second Amendment was designed so that every law abiding citizen has the ability to protect themselves. If Richard or his friends were carrying a firearms I doubt a Urbanski would have risked his own life to attempt to murder someone he hated.

Consider the other aspect that Richard Wilbur Collins III was already a sworn officer in the U.S.Army. He raised his hand and swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. But the domestic enemies in the State capital and Washington, D.C. have prevented him from carrying a firearm. So we expected him to protect our country from terrorist and rouge governments around the world as a Second Lt. in the Army but we will not allow him to carry a firearm to protect himself. Is there something hypocritical here? This disarmament is unconscionable. And the elected officials who violate their oath will be held accountable on Judgment Day.

The sad tragedy of this murder is that the public school system and the civil government brought it to pass – perhaps we should call them Murder Incorporated.

