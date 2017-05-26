Ariana Grande and Salman Abedi: Both Deeply Deceived

It goes without saying that the loss of the young lives in Manchester England is a tragedy of the highest order. Even though they were chasing a pop-culture pipe dream they were subject to the kind of treatment that no one should ever have to endure.

What is hard to escape is the picture the media paints of kids just having fun as a seemingly good thing, being interrupted by the pure evil of a crazed Islamic terrorist without regard for their perfect innocence.

It seems a closer look at what drew these teeny boppers into the arena could stand a great deal more scrutiny.

Ariana Grande is an American born pop culture icon who appears onstage and in videos scantily clothed and prancing around like a sex icon. In one of her videos two girls are kissing and groping each other while touching a young man standing near them.

She has openly stated that she hates Donald Trump, America, homophobic people and islamophobics. That is a lot of hatred to be pumping into the minds of teens everywhere she goes.

After the attack in Manchester we can only wonder if her view of “islamophobics” may have softened somewhat.

On Fox news early on May 23, 2017 the experts opined and raged. One expert declared that while the teens that perform with Grande were scantily dressed and provocatively moving, they were in fact only, “celebrating life.”

There is almost no other way to describe this assessment of a Grande concert except to call it high stupidity.

In fact, for anyone who actually loves their children it would seem that letting them get hooked into idol worshipping, this American twit, would be the equivalent of negligent child abuse.

This is the generation that has bounced God from the public and private life in most of post Christian Europe and America, but that is hardly an excuse for supplanting God’s morality with a teen idol. Are the kids now sailing toward a life worth celebrating or a life of sorrows, disappointment and ultimately hell itself?

Salman Abedi is another lost youth that was sucked into one of the most Godless ideologies ever to visit the planet under the guise of a “great world religion.”

His life was wasted and those who encouraged him to blow himself to kingdom come are without doubt the most hell bound of them all.

It is not a case of the lessor of two evils, rather it is a clear case of two evils, and both set to destroy lives. One is a slow path and the other is a sudden and unforeseen crushing of all potential humanity and productivity.

Both Grande and Salman were deeply deceived.

For Ariana the deception is forthwith.

“Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind.” (1Cor 6: 9)

“For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another.” (Titus 3: 3)

For Salman the deception was cunning since Muhammad is just one of many that gave the impression that he was a leader on the level of Christ. Since the world has only one Savior who died for the sins of the world, that is not possible.

“And he said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and the time draweth near: go ye not therefore after them.” (Lk 21: 8)

No, it is not a case of the lessor of two evils, it is clearly a case of two great evils that collided in the course of human events to create what both the dumb parents and the deeply deceived Muslim fanatics can only call a tragedy or a great, but damnable victory, respectively.

