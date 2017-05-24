The Religion of Peace Founded America and Trump Knows It

While preparing for his current overseas tour, President Donald Trump remarked in his weekly address:

“This weekend I begin my first trip overseas as president – a trip with historic significance for the American people.

I will be visiting with the leaders in many different countries to strengthen our old friendships, build new partnerships…In that spirit of unity, I will travel to lands associated with three of the world’s great religions.”

The three regions the President was referring to are Saudi Arabia (Muslim), Israel (Jewish), and the Vatican (Christian).

Countenancing the Christian religion, the President then expressed that while in the Vatican he “look(ed) forward to speaking with the Pope about how Christian teachings can help put the world on a path to justice, freedom, and peace.”

These words jumped out at me and they should to you, too. It is exhilarating for Americans who love the source of liberty to hear their leaders exalt what the Congress of 1854 labeled, “The great, vital, and conservative element in our system…the belief of our people in the pure doctrines and the divine truths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Founding Father and author of the first American dictionary, Noah Webster, boldly stated, “[T]he religion which has introduced civil liberty is the religion of Christ and His apostles… This is genuine Christianity and to this we owe our free constitutions of government.”

Unfortunately many former and current leaders hold a so-called “politically correct” viewpoint that argues pluralism – the acceptance and celebration of differing religions, philosophies and ideologies — maintain justice, freedom, and peace in America.

Though diversity of culture and backgrounds is the beauty of America, this is not the source of our blessings; but rather it is the Christian foundation of America which has made our nation so free.

“The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity”, said John Adams, who also declared, “The Christian religion is, above all the religions that ever prevailed or existed in ancient or modern times, the religion of wisdom, virtue, equity and humanity.”

International diplomat and Founding Father Benjamin Franklin minced no words when he declared, “As to Jesus of Nazareth, my opinion of whom you particularly desire, I think the system of morals and His religion as He left them to us, the best the world ever saw or is likely to see.”

Let me pose a question. When we eliminate biblical standards – When paganism or immoral philosophies of other religions are considered protected, do we have greater freedom?

This is the supposition that the proponents of this new pluralist agenda espouse, along with the notion that we are a more stable, prosperous society because we embrace diversity, toleration and acceptance of anything and everything.

But is this true?

Those who founded and fought for our American culture and our American form of government didn’t think so. In fact they had a very different view reflected in another resolute statement by Noah Webster, stating, “[T]he Christian religion… is the basis, or rather the source, of all genuine freedom in government.” Webster was persuaded that “no civil government of a republican form can exist and be durable in which the principles of Christianity have not a controlling influence.”

This is our America, one defined by the teachings of Christ, “Love, Liberty, and Justice for all!”

