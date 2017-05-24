Can President Trump Bring Peace to the Middle East?

President Trump’s Middle East tour has been going very well and many are optimistic of the future of that region! Trump’s encouraging, bold and stern message to Middle Eastern leaders and to the evil empire of Iran has been very much applauded and quite refreshing especially after the last eight years under the lawless globalist and anti Semite Obama. It is no secret to any that the Middle East – especially Israel and the Palestinians – hold the key to global peace in many ways and many see Trump after this visit as the man to finally accomplish it.

Can President Trump be the one to bring peace to that region and to the city Jerusalem? Well, if you live in a subjective world void of Almighty God’s Word and are practicing unbelief while walking in the darkness and vanity of your own mind then you might think so; since those who are unbelieving walk in darkness and have zero vision of this world’s future and what it will exactly take to achieve peace in the Middle East. Almighty God through the centuries has spelled out quite clearly in His INFALLIBLE Word what it will take to bring TRUE peace to Jerusalem and to this world; but none dare want to know for in knowing one must condemn himself and turn in repentance to His Creator and Savior the Lord Jesus Messiah (John 3:16-17, Acts 4:12). It is the rejection of the Savior of this world by this world that will lead to the global bloodbath of the seven year tribulation; and it will be the ravishing of Israel under the anti Christ (Matt. 24:15-19, Rev. 12;13) climaxing with the global bloodbath of Armageddon at Messiah’s glorious return; which Jesus Messiah will obliterate the global armies of the Anti Christ and finally bring about a TRUE and EVERLASTING PEACE to Jerusalem (the City of Peace), to the nation of Israel and to the world (Isa. 24:5-6, Dan. 9:24-27, Zech. 12:4,14:2-4, Rev. 19:11-21)!

What Israel and the nations have attempted for centuries and could NEVER achieve will finally be accomplished at Almighty God the Son’s second coming to earth (Psalm 2, 24:7-10, 110, Isa. 2:3, 9:6-7, 33:22, 51:5,61:1-11, Dan. 2:34-35, 44-45, 7:13-14, Micah 4:1-3, Zech. 14:16-21, Rev. 19:11-21)…

It will be ONLY by the Prince of Peace that TRUE and EVERLASTING PEACE will come to the City of Jerusalem (Isa. 9:6-7, 33:5, 53:5, 62;1, Jer. 33:16, Zech 8:3, Matt. 5:35, Rom. 10:2-4, Eph. 2:12-19, Col. 1:20, Heb. 1:3, 10:7-14). How many in vain through out the ages have sought and prayed in sincerity for the peace of Jerusalem WITHOUT knowledge nor understanding (Isa. 29:13, 58:1-8, Matt. 7:21-23, 15:3, 7-9, Mark 12:24)? Throughout the last 2600 years, how many sons of Abraham have totally missed the reality and truth of the Holy Scriptures of just how this Divine peace MUST be established (Deut. 9:6, 28-30,31:27, Lev. 26, Psalm 78, Isa. 53:5, Ezek. 12:2, Dan 9:26, Matt. 15:3-7-9, Luke 13:34-35, Acts 7, Rom. 9-11, Rev. 1:7)?

My dear friend, please try to comprehend that ALL current global events are indeed heading to this destination and EXPONENTIALLY beyond (Rev. 19:11-21)! Remember the words of the Lord Jesus in which He specifically told His disciples to pray, “After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven (Matt. 6:9-10).” Oh my beloved! How many people pray this prayer day after day and are absolutely oblivious to what it is testifying to and stating! “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.”

It will indeed take the horrific seven year tribulation period to wake up the Jew and the gentile nations to this reality (Isa. 24:5-6, Rev. 6:14-17, 17:2). There is absolutely NO hope for Israel and the nations of the world apart for their Creator and Savior, Jesus Messiah (John 3:16-17, Eph. 2:12-16, Heb 1:2-3). It will NOT be until the Jew is reconciled with Jehovah God and receive their Messiah as their sacrificial lamb, propitiation and Savior that the nations WILL BE BLESSED (Isa. 2:1-4, 19:23-25, Micah 4:1-4, Zech. 8:23, Rom. 11:12) and TRUE DIVINE PEACE will go forth out of Jerusalem unto the entire world(Isa. 2:3-4,33:16, 62:1, Jer. 33:5)!

My friend, do you have a saving relationship to Jesus Messiah the Savior of the world (Psalm 110:1, Isa. 43:11,52:13-15, 53)? All depends on this very union. His death, burial and resurrection to the Right Hand of Almighty God is the center piece of all ETERNITY(Gen. 22:8, Psalm 110:1, Isa. 53, 1 Cor. 15:1-4, Rev. 1:18,13:8, 21-22:1-5). He will indeed come back to establish His Kingdom on His earth and the gates of Hell shall not nor NEVER prevent this from happening (Dan. 2:44-45, 7:13-14, Rev. 1:7, 16:13-16, 19:11-21).

As the days grow nearer to the Day of the Lord be sure that you know the Savior and Messiah of Israel as dictated by the Holy Scriptures!

The Kingdom of Heaven is at hand!

DJP I.F.

