SOS: Speaking of Seniors – They Were Surprised!

On April 19, 2017, I spoke at the lunch meeting of the Rotary Club in Merrillville, Indiana. Hans Enderlin asked me to speak at the meeting.

I brought the chart that I usually use when I speak about Medicare problems and what I do to fix them. I explained that the Medicare system breaks down hundreds of times every day. That is the most common problem with the Medicare system. It is the problem that government bureaucrats and government contractors don’t what to discuss.

But, every time the system breaks down, critical information is lost. The most common result is that insurance companies do not get claims information from Medicare. You can’t blame an insurance company for not paying a claim that it never got from Medicare.

When that happens, a senior citizen gets a bill from a hospital, doctor, or laboratory. If the senior citizen has no one to help to challenge the bill and correct the problem, the senior citizen is badgered and threatened with a collection action until the bill is paid.

If the senior citizen is a client of this insurance agency and brings the unpaid bill to me, I go to work to protect our client from financial harm due to mistakes or fraud in the Medicare system. But, I explain to our clients that I am very good at fixing mistakes and exposing fraud, but I can’t change a government policy. So, if the government changed a policy and that caused the bill, realize that I won’t be able to help. I don’t promise the sky – just my best efforts.

After my talk to the group, I took questions. An attorney at the lunch meeting asked me what our agency charges for this service. I paused and said, “Nothing.”

THEY WERE SURPRISED!

Then, I explained that this is a “value added” service which our agency – Senior Care Insurance Services – offers to clients. It makes our agency stand out in the minds of senior citizens. We know that the Medicare system breaks down often. When that happens to one of our clients who contacts me for help, I go to work to find the pieces of the puzzle and put them back together to protect our client from financial harm from mistakes or fraud in the Medicare system. This high level of customer service to our senior citizen clients helps our agency gain more clients because of referrals.

We care about our clients. Our action proves that we do. That helps our agency to keep clients happy and grow with referrals from our happy clients.

Does your insurance agent or agency give this high level of service to senior citizen clients? If not, why not?

