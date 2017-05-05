SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Retired Officer Down

In April and May of 2017, I helped a retired police officer who was our client. He brought medical bills to our office and asked why he was getting the bills.

There were four bills. I researched them and learned that two of the bills were already paid by his insurance company. But, the insurance company did not get the other two bills. So, I wrote letters to get the billing information to the insurance company.

The retired police officer was wounded when he was shot during an invasion of his home by five men. He shot and killed one of the five men. The other four men left in a hurry. Three of them were found, caught, and charged. The last one is still running.

When the retired police officer delivered the bills to me, it did seem like he was being billed over $20,000 for medical and ambulance services. I am glad to say that I believe my letters and phone calls will result in a final balance on all bills combined of either zero or something close to zero.

All the help that I gave this retired police officer was FREE OF CHARGE. Everyone at this insurance agency really cares about our senior citizen clients. We “go the extra mile” to protect them from financial harm from mistakes or fraud in the Medicare system. Does your insurance agent or agency give this high level of service to senior citizen clients? If not, maybe it is time to switch to an insurance agency that does give such high level service.

