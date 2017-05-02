SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Silver Dollar Surprise

On May 1, 2017, a ninety year old client brought to me a medical bill and other papers to review with him. Also, he brought me a silver dollar as a gift.

I had helped the client with other bills in the past. He knew that there was no charge for my help on those bills. He just wanted to give me a gift of appreciation anyway. The silver dollar was a very nice gift. It reminded me of when I was a boy and my mother’s father gave me silver dollars for my birthdays and holidays.

I reviewed the papers and phoned the client’s insurance company to learn what it knew of the bill. It had not yet received the bill. I suspected that was the case because the date the bill was mailed was only four weeks after the medical services were provided. It usually takes six to eight weeks for a claim to be filed with Medicare, received by the insurance company, and paid.

The client agreed to meet with me in a month to review the matter after the insurance company should have received and paid on the bill.

The help that I gave this client was free of charge. This insurance agency “goes the extra mile” for our senior citizen clients to protect them from mistakes and fraud in the Medicare system. Does your insurance agency or agent give this high level of service to senior citizens? If not, why not?

