Exposing Agenda 2030 and the Loss of American Sovereignty

“This is an Agenda of unprecedented scope and significance. It is accepted by all countries and is applicable to all… These are universal goals and targets which involve the entire world, developed and developing countries alike…

The Goals and targets are the result of over two years of intensive public consultation and engagement with civil society and other stakeholders around the world…

In these Goals and targets, we are setting out a supremely ambitious and transformational vision. We envisage a world free of poverty, hunger, disease and want, where all life can thrive. We envisage a world free of fear and violence. A world with universal literacy. A world with equitable and universal access to quality education at all levels, to health care and social protection, where physical, mental and social well-being are assured…”

Underneath the nobly expressed global pursuits lies a creepy intent bordering on the nefarious.

What depths are required to maintain the foundation upon which such an extensive agenda is built? How much pain and suffering will be administered in such a full scale attempt to end pain and suffering? How much cynicism and caution must be swallowed to achieve majority consensus on faked news, faux imperatives, fixed agendas, and free stuff. Is acceptance even necessary or will we be forced to go swiftly along?

“‘ This agenda promises a brave new world, a new world which we have to consciously construct, a new world that calls for the creation of a new global citizen,’gushed Marxist dictator Robert Mugabe, the genocidal mass-murderer enslaving Zimbabwe who also serves as chairman of the African Union.”

Surprisingly, the pied pipers move merrily along undaunted and oh so aware of the pit that awaits the distracted masses as they continuously bombard with their backdoor methodology and propaganda. Our reps have traded today’s cowardice for tomorrow’s bondage. When we can’t even critically dissect the narrative how could ever we hope to thwart it?

To live is to be awake. To die is to buy into the lie and keep it going strong.

