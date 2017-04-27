Christianity is the Only Hope for Liberty in our Land

What an encouraging few days I had in Cincinnati at the Midwest Homeschool convention. Three thousand homeschool families preregistered, nine hundred walk in the first day – by most reports the largest homeschool convention in the country. They were all gathered to hear an enormous array of speakers and choose curriculum from over three hundred vendors. Parents who are committed to raising their children in a God-honoring fashion in the nurture and admonition of the Lord are a great encouragement. It was refreshing to see children of all ages with their families and lots and lots of babies, as well as women great with child.

While the pagans are murdering most of their babies (a million per year), homeschoolers are having more and more. I view homeschooling as one of the few bright lights on the horizon for our nation. Children growing in a Biblical understanding of all areas of life now that is a blessing.

While at the conference, I had the privilege of teaching the Biblical view of law and government, presenting the fact that the Holy Scriptures were without a doubt the foundation of our Constitutional Republic. In one session, I pointed out the critical importance of the sacred oath taken by every office holder. One parent asked if it is possible to see our country restored by means of reformation of civil government alone? I shared that what was needed was a whole sale repentance and revival, a complete turning back to the Word of God in all areas of life; family life, church life as well as civil government, only then could our country be restored.

The advantage we have in one sense, is that God has planted in the heart of every man a hunger for liberty – people naturally abhor tyranny. Webster’s 1828 defines Liberty as

“2. Natural liberty consists in the power of acting as one thinks fit, without any restraint or control, except from the laws of nature.”

So liberty, provided it does not violate God’s Holy Law, is the natural state of all men at birth. This its what our founder’s referred to when they stated “all men are created equal.” Well, when were we created equal ? At the moment of our conception, which is why our founders would never have condoned abortion, because it is the violation of another human being’s God given right to life. When a right to life is denied some human beings, it is a short step to deny others their God given right to property and God given right to liberty.

Those who study these matters say that there is an uptick world-wide in slavery. “The 2016 Global Slavery Index estimates that 45.8 million people are subject to some form of modern slavery in the world today. This is a significant jump from even the previous year. The Index presents a ranking of 167 countries based on the proportion of the population that is estimated to be in modern slavery.”[1] Human trafficking is a large and growing problem world wide, as people are enslaved and then transported across boarders.

A significant factor in the increasing prevalence of modern slavery is that certain belief systems which are rapidly gaining adherents actually encourage slavery.

Consider Hinduism in its orthodox form. It claims that human beings born into this world are not all equal. In their caste system, the caste you are born into is due to your karma in a previous life. You must do well in that caste, then die and be reincarnated into a higher cast in your next life. No one is allowed to escape from the caste they were born into. Now if you were born into the highest caste, the Brahmin, that’s very nice for you. But if you were born an untouchable, you are there because you deserve it, you must suffer. Anyone who seeks to help you as an untouchable according to this belief, is actually hurting you not helping you. You must be a good untouchable (the only occupation open to you is garbage collector) to work off your Karma so that in your next reincarnation you can come back as a higher caste, or maybe even as the ultimate, a holy cow.

In Mohammedanism, slavery is also a integral piece of the whole. As Islam conquers a people, it gives them only three choices: convert to Islam, be killed, or become a slave of a Mohammedan. The very first war we fought as a country after the War for Independence was to stop the Barbary Pirates (Mohammedans in North Africa) from capturing and enslaving Americans on board American vessels, whether sailors or passengers. There were some very tragic stories of American’s sold into slavery by the Mohammedans in the closing years of the 18th century.

Many have have been told that slavery was conquered world wide in the 19th century but the evidence is that it is not so. The reality is that slavery is alive and well and growing across the planet. What does the Bible say about this issue?

