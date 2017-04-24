In God We Trust Revisited: The Peculiar Case of Former NJ Congressman Scott Garrett

Christian liberty sacrificed at the altar of greed, the tragic tale in which corporate America defines a new arbitrary moral code.

Another fairly recent and notable example of our political system run amuck occurred when alleged ‘social extremist,’ Scott Garrett, became a surprising casualty of the LGBT-driven civil standard. Ironically, Garrett, who formerly chaired the Capital Markets and Government-Sponsored Enterprises Subcommittee and had perpetually given Wall Street a regulatory easy pass, was thrown under the bus by those he faithfully served. The seven-term Republican incumbent ultimately lost his funding, his support, and his lock on his Fifth Congressional District re-election bid to Democratic challenger and Clinton disciple, Josh Gottheimer.

Garrett–who happens to be a staunch religious conservative–found himself caught between two masters and was devoured by a monster that he, himself, empowered. His outspoken defense of traditional marriage rendered him necessarily expendable in the eyes of the big business/wall street types that keep the campaign money flowing.

Note: In a surprise and somewhat controversial twist, Garrett has been nominated by President Trump over the past week for chairmanship of the Export-Import Bank.

As reported by Politico,

“Democrats on the Banking Committee have reservations about Garrett, including..Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)…she was pleased that Trump was committing to making the bank functional. Still, she has concerns about Garrett, ‘given his past opposition to Ex-Im’s mission, not to mention his divisive rhetoric toward LGBT families.’



…Garrett later denied that he objected to gay candidates and said his problem was with support for same-sex marriage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporations are now driving public policy and solidifying social mores while the average freedom-loving citizen is being hung out to dry. Since when did big business become the authority on social values and moral principles? Should they be driving and setting such standards? Improper use of money and power has poisoned a political system supposedly authorized by the will of the people to set public policy.

American Conservative’s Rod Dreher referenced Garrett’s precarious predicament as part of his sobering analysis on the current threats against a morally conscientious Christian citizenry,

ADVERTISEMENT

“Christians had better read the handwriting on the wall here—House and Senate Republicans have no intention of taking up legislation to defend religious liberty–It’s too risky to their campaign donations to be seen by Wall Street and Big Business as–‘social extremists.’ If you think the–Party is going to protect our right to be wrong on this issue, you are lying to yourself—Even if they wanted to get religious liberty legislation passed, they don’t have the Congressional Republicans on board—if you think voting Republican is going to protect us, you’re living in a dream world.—Christians desperately need to understand the deeper dynamics at work in the culture–a culture in which affirming–Christian beliefs about homosexuality is a disqualifying bar for holding national office.”

In many ways, corporate America is putting a stake in the heart of the right sided culture warrior.

I could be mistaken, but by and large private corporations and big business are not concerned with traditional social values. I’m not sure they are allies for sanity and true liberty, which is religious liberty, specifically Christian liberty. They are primarily profit driven. But the problem is cultural and the churches are not resisting. They are growing more apostate.

How much boycotting can the average citizen/Christian engage in? Money talks, but who has it these days? Who has the most influence and impact? The little guy? I fear not. The PC movement is a powerful force both in backing and influence.

Meanwhile, the churches have to get their houses (and doctrines) in order because the average citizen is being set up and led like sheep to the slaughter. I think Garrett should have seen the writing on the wall, however, he’s just another casualty. Ultimately, his big business, Wall Street, and political friends found him too extreme on account of his faithful, traditional worldview.

In fact, further evidence of the powerful cultural-corporate shift occurring on a global scale continues to reveal itself…

HumanRightsCampaign.com reports:

“HRC was proud to join world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting last week.

‘The LGBTQ community is under attack across the globe, and that’s why it’s incumbent upon all of us to keep pushing forward and strengthen our global movement,’ said Chad Griffin, President of HRC, in an article written for the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda.

“HRC co-sponsored a breakfast hosted by Accenture which focused on LGBTQ rights. At the breakfast, senior executives from Microsoft and Accenture joined the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein and President of Human Rights Watch Ken Roth to address the timely question: Are LGBTQ rights going backwards?

“Panelists highlighted the progress we have made, but then urged that we are not yet finished. Though the troubling elections in Western Europe and the U.S. have left the LGBTQ community feeling fearful and uncertain, the panelists emphasized the critical roles that corporations can play in the absence of government support.

This was also the first year that the official program of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting included two sessions focused exclusively on LGBTQ issues. The first LGBTQ session, entitled ‘Discover a World beyond X and Y Genes,’ explored how research in neuroscience, genetics and biology has changed how we think about gender identity. The second session, entitled ‘Good for Business: The Power of Being Out,’ was grounded in the notion that companies perform better in LGBTQ-inclusive societies and offered ways in which corporations can support out employees.”

The new gnostic, scientism of the modern social engineering movement has gone global and Christianity is in its crosshairs. The new social order is using every tool at its disposal to forward their anti-God agenda.

Will the truly religious continue to find themselves on the outside, and perceivably wrong side, of this blind cultural shift? Will there be a place for us even on the fringes of society?

“George Mason University Law School Professor and author of the 2004 book The Case for Sovereignty: Why The World Should Welcome American Independence Jeremy Rabkin argues that globalism fundamentally stands at odds with democratic forms of government. … ‘beyond that it is not democratic, there’s something about it that is a little creepy, a little uncanny. …It’s basically saying ‘We are going to organize the world in a way that establishes an artificial consensus.’ It’s not enough to say it’s undemocratic. It’s threatening; it’s almost demonic. It is a world organized independently of people’s fundamental religious convictions’ “

This country was founded first and foremost on religious freedom with an emphasis on God’s moral order. Political reform will only be realized when religious reforms find their true emphasis and proper place and influence. Silence is never an option. Eventually the stones will cry out.

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.



