2017 South Dakota Second Amdt Scorecard

by / on April 24, 2017 at 6:47 am /

South Dakota Citizens for Liberty recently released their Second Amendment scorecard, scoring the 2017 South Dakota legislature on Second Amendment issues.

According to the scorecard, there were 13 perfect scores in the South Dakota Senate. Unfortunately, one “Republican” came in at 36%.  How do you do that and call yourself a “Republican”?

In the South Dakota House, things looked considerably better, with 18 100% scores! Sadly, there were several “Republicans” in the 30 percentile range, with the lowest at 33%.


