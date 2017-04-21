When Sanity is the New Anarchy

I find myself in a strange political place. One in which I vehemently reject the secular status quo establishment, but scoff at the politically correct progressive push toward a dehumanized socialist society.

If anything those trends are coexisting in a way that allows the 1% to drive action and policy while the other 99% are sold a turd sandwich filled with faux equality. Our political options appear to offer little substantive resistance against the growing cultural tide that promises an extension of larger government, more globalism, and further erosion of traditional values and morality. An arbitrarily defined and radically aligned form of political correctness fuels and typifies this new social order.

My increasingly maligned faith in God undergirds my perspective on current events. Haters, deniers and agenda defiers are deemed they who hold to the perfected and special purpose assigned God’s creation.

The media industrial complex is designed to complement and feed the military industrial complex and the realization of an elite utopian society of men. But if you’re like me, you’re not buying it…

“Therefore let us be grateful for receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, and thus let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire.” – Hebrews 12

