The Quest of Tech Billionaires for Immortality

The Ultimate Human Evolution

It is instructive to see what someone does who achieves great wealth and great power. What do they focus on personally, what do they use their resources to accomplish, what is most important to them? In a Newsweek article titled, “SILICON VALLEY IS TRYING TO MAKE HUMANS IMMORTAL”

Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal, plans to live to be 120. Compared with some other tech billionaires, he doesn’t seem particularly ambitious. Dmitry Itskov, the “godfather” of the Russian Internet, says his goal is to live to 10,000; Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, finds the notion of accepting mortality “incomprehensible,” and Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, hopes to someday “cure death.”

[Yet] … the human quest for immortality is both ancient and littered with catastrophic failures. Around 200 B.C., the first emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, accidentally killed himself trying to live forever; he poisoned himself by eating supposedly mortality-preventing mercury pills.

Centuries later, the search for eternal life wasn’t much safer: In 1492, Pope Innocent VIII died after blood transfusions from three healthy boys whose youth he believed he could absorb. A little closer to modern times, in 1868 America, Kentucky politician Leonard Jones ran for the U.S. presidency on the platform that he’d achieved immortality through prayer and fasting—and could give his secrets for cheating death to the public. Later that year, Jones died of pneumonia.”[1] These tech gurus are putting their money into research in the quest for immortality – to the tune of multiple millions of dollars.

Science has become the new religion. Technology has become the place to look for a Savior and we are told that we are moving forward toward what they call the Singularity which will be the technological equivalent of the Rapture.

The belief is that man can become immortal, what believers speak of as the next leap of human evolution. In his book The Immortalization Commission, writes, “Just as the Bolshevik God-builders imagined a deified humanity, so a number of twentieth-century theologians, mostly American, imagined God emerging from within the human world.” In this narrative, according to Gray, the likes of Kurzweil see God as the end-point of evolution and instead of a God that creates humans, humans are God in the making… the Russian God-Builders… believed that death could be defeated using the powers of science… H.G. Wells believed that “an intelligent few — scientists, engineers, aviators, commissars — could seize control of evolution and lead the species to a better future…eventually, humans would become like gods.” Thus, the new religion was conceived.

“The God-builders believed a true revolutionary must aim to deify humanity, an enterprise that includes the abolition of death.” As history shows us, the Bolsheviks would try to, often in a brutal fashion, implement this idea.“Unnumbered humans had to die, so that a new humanity could be free of death.”

Some claim they can cheat aging with a low tech approach, a low-calorie diet is, while the other end of the spectrum is uploading one’s mind into a super-computer, or migrating into outer space.

Science has certainly given humans an ability to manipulate the natural world in a way that no other animal is capable of; however, it has not given us the power to redesign and tailor the laws of the universe according to our desires.

If any of this is actually successful the big question is who would be given the privilege of eternal life? Would this be a luxury afforded only to the elites of our society? If history is any indication, the answer to that question is a resounding yes, but what effect would that have on the already egregious divide between the so-called social classes? Would we end up with a ruling class of immortals, lording over a lower class of slaves? ”

Actually we don’t have to wonder where this will lead; people are extending their lives today with organ transplants. The issue is who donates the organs, and do they do so voluntarily?

A new documentary is called, “Harvested Alive: Ten Years of Investigation.” “The crime is appalling and beggars belief—prisoners of conscience in China are being cut up for their organs while still alive in a massive state-run operation.” The fresher the organs the higher price they fetch, that’s why prisoners are harvested alive.

Filmmakers who move past disbelief to action—interviews with researchers, eyewitnesses, doctors, and straight-talking politicians—have … produced compelling documentaries on organ harvesting in China. Inside detention centers and labor camps, prisoners are subjected to regular blood and cornea tests, the purpose of which to allow the regime to facilitate a national organ harvesting system where prisoners are harvested alive to provide organs on demand with precise specificity of blood type etc., according to researchers of organ harvesting.

The slaughter of Falun Gong practitioners and members of the underground church for their organs remains very much in action today, researchers say.”[2]

The odd thing about this quest for immortality is that it is pursued without any certainty of victory over death all the while turning away from the only human being who has truly obtained immortality and has shown the path for anyone else to also enjoy that same immortality.

We saw the the Epistle of Titus began with “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;”

In the Hope of Eternal Life – Titus 1:2

While the world invests billions in the quest for immorality

There is one and only one Man who has achieved it – Acts 1:1-3 “The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach, Until the day in which he was taken up, after that he through the Holy Ghost had given commandments unto the apostles whom he had chosen: To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God:”

