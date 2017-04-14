Jesus Resurrection: Proof that Death is a Failure

After centuries, the hordes that sit and swoon to the classicality of Shakespeare are yet unaware that William, the bard of bards, was woefully mistaken.

Shakespeare proclaimed:

“Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage

And then is heard no more: it is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing.”

Like everything else in this waning world of woe, it is the one event called the resurrection of Christ which stops the flywheel of time and sends it in the other direction. Now, it is death that is the poor player who struts and frets for his brief hour of time.

Death will be heard no more, the tale told by an enemy of God, a deceiver, an idiot, who thinks that his fury can forever cause men and angels to cower, fear, flee or fall into an unknown dark and foreboding eternal blackness.

It is death that is doomed, temporary, overrated and overstated.

Christ’s resurrection is not a hope that some will escape into conscious-less darkness, but rather it is a promise that no one will escape at all. All the living will live again. The place of their abode is the only question that is open to variation.

“Verily, verily, I say unto you, The hour is coming, and now is, when the dead shall hear the voice of the Son of God: and they that hear shall live.” John 5: 25

Patronizing error, lessor gods and smaller minds have done more than miss the many promises that Christ made about his own resurrection; they have stumbled over the infinitely higher concept that he is the resurrection in the flesh.

“..I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” John 11: 25

Life does not lose nor end, but death has a day for its own death.

“The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.” 1 Corinthians 15: 26

When college professors and secularists debate the very existence of Christ, his divinity and his historicity, they show that they are unable to discern the most basic truth about their own existence.

If they came from life, they will return to, and answer to life. Life has a name, a kingdom and a full plan to bring everyone fully back to a state of cognizance and in their flesh they shall stand and see God.

The crowd standing before him will be innumerable and fully populated with paupers and presidents, mighty and weak, old and young – all present and accounted for.

“And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.” Revelation 20: 12

Death and its concomitant peripherals seem to be reigning supreme among secularists, terrorists, and the generally deficient of spiritual understanding, but it will not always be so. Death is the great farce, the ultimate fake. It is being pursued by the mouth of the great Lion of the Tribe of Judah for his ultimate and final consumption.

“He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD hath spoken it.” Isaiah 25: 8

The resurrection of Christ isn’t merely about Easter religious observances, spring, flowers, bunnies and Easter bonnets. It is the single-most important event in the history of mankind. It is the pivotal point upon which every man and woman’s final destiny rests.

Perhaps no one in recent history has described this immutable truth better than Mr. Timothy Keller.

“If Jesus rose from the dead, then you have to accept all that he said; if he didn’t rise from the dead, then why worry about any of what he said? The issue on which everything hangs is not whether or not you like his teaching, but whether or not he rose from the dead.” – Timothy Keller, The Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Skepticism

