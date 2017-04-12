Blurring Lines and Manufacturing Consent

Red lines and public outcries, a day of reckoning feels just a few tomahawk missiles away.

Unfortunately, I don’t believe the people on the inside who influence the direction of our country have pure and noble intentions, or even sincere justifications.

Maybe a course is already set to fulfill some lofty scheme or agenda. It appears the news of the day is merely one big power play.

Is our country on the right side of political, social and military agendas? I’ve come to question that. The thinking Christian has no reason not to.

Why does the prospect of war and armed conflict bring both sides of our political establishment (as well as the mainstream media) together in such a programmed – bordering on creepy – way? Are we becoming the very thing we’ve been fighting?

There is something strange lurking in the swamps of Washington. A supernatural cleansing may be in order…

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,

Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – Romans 8

