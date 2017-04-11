The Best and Worst ‘Republicans’ In Congress

Conservative Review recently compiled their list of the top 25 conservatives.  Among those listed, you’ll see many names you’ll recognize as champions of conservative principles–the values the Republican Party claims on paper to believe in. The people on this list are the ones we can count on to behave like Republicans.  The sad part is that they are so few in number…and sadder still that many if not most rank and file “Republicans” these days won’t back them when they fight for us.
View the CR Top 25 RINOs

RANK MEMBER LIBERTY SCORE®
109
Votes
NA
Previous

Mark Meadows

Representative from NC

4 years in DC
A
94%
109
Votes
NA
Previous

Mike Lee

Senator from UT

6 years in DC
A
100%
98
Votes
NA
Previous

Thomas Massie

Representative from KY

4 years in DC
A
94%
95
Votes
NA
Previous

Justin Amash

Representative from MI

6 years in DC
A
96%
91
Votes
NA
Previous

Ted Cruz

Senator from TX

4 years in DC
A
97%
87
Votes
NA
Previous

Jim Jordan

Representative from OH

10 years in DC
A
96%
85
Votes
NA
Previous

Dave Brat

Representative from VA

2 years in DC
A
100%
77
Votes
NA
Previous

Rand Paul

Senator from KY

6 years in DC
A
92%
76
Votes
NA
Previous

Louie Gohmert

Representative from TX

12 years in DC
A
98%
71
Votes
NA
Previous

Jeff Duncan

Representative from SC

6 years in DC
A
96%
67
Votes
NA
Previous

Paul Gossar

Representative from AZ

6 years in DC
B
84%
65
Votes
NA
Previous

Jim Bridenstine

Representative from OK

4 years in DC
A
97%
49
Votes
NA
Previous

Ron DeSantis

Representative from FL

4 years in DC
B
87%
45
Votes
NA
Previous

Tom Cotton

Senator from AR

4 years in DC
C
76%
43
Votes
NA
Previous

Gary Palmer

Representative from AL

2 years in DC
A
100%
42
Votes
NA
Previous

Mark Sanford

Representative from SC

3 years in DC
A
90%
38
Votes
NA
Previous

Mo Brooks

Representative from AL

6 years in DC
B
84%
38
Votes
NA
Previous

Raul Labrador

Representative from ID

6 years in DC
A
93%
33
Votes
NA
Previous

Benjamin Sasse

Representative from NE

2 years in DC
A
94%
33
Votes
NA
Previous

Ken Buck

Representative from CO

2 years in DC
A
94%
30
Votes
NA
Previous

Ted Budd

Representative from NC

0 years in DC
A
100%
27
Votes
NA
Previous

Warren Davidson

Representative from OH

0 years in DC
A
100%
23
Votes
NA
Previous

Scott Perry

Representative from PA

4 years in DC
C
77%
21
Votes
NA
Previous

Ted Yoho

Representative from FL

4 years in DC
C
74%
21
Votes
NA
Previous

Tom McClintock

Representative from CA

8 years in DC
B
86%

Here is the Conservative Review list of the top 25 RINOs. Like the list of conservatives, you’ll see many liberal sellouts that you would expect to see on a list like this: betrayers of conservative values like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell and more.

A couple of RINOs that didn’t make the list (but should have) are from my state–and one is very surprising, given that he’s the #3 “Republican” in the U.S. Senate. There’s South Dakota’s junior RINO senator Mike Rounds–the “South Dakota conservative values” RINO who scored a whopping 29% Liberty Score. Yeah, this is the guy that conservative and Christian organizations across South Dakota and the nation whored out their values to support in 2014.

Then there’s John Thune–a guy who started out with a lot of promise back in 2004 when he defeated Democrat Tom Daschle…only to end up with a 44% Liberty Score today. That’s a truly pathetic score for the #3 “Republican” in the U.S. Senate–a position which should demand the HIGHEST fealty to Republican principles, so that the position-holder is setting the example for other Republicans to follow.

Instead of setting the example of Republican values for others to follow, these RINOs (some of the most influential “Republicans” out there) are setting an example of supporting Democrat values.

This is why fewer and fewer people take the Republican Party seriously every year. And it’s why this once-great nation appears to be on an irrevocable dive toward oblivion and destruction.

Woodrow Wilcox

View the CR Top 25 Conservatives

RANK MEMBER LIBERTY SCORE®
93
Votes
NA
Previous

John McCain

Senator from AZ

30 years in DC
F
32%
89
Votes
NA
Previous

Paul Ryan

Representative from WI

18 years in DC
F
51%
82
Votes
NA
Previous

Lamar Alexander

Senator from TN

14 years in DC
F
15%
77
Votes
NA
Previous

Lindsey Graham

Senator from SC

14 years in DC
F
30%
76
Votes
NA
Previous

Susan Collins

Senator from ME

20 years in DC
F
10%
75
Votes
NA
Previous

Mike Simpson

Representative from ID

18 years in DC
F
33%
68
Votes
NA
Previous

Lisa Murkowski

Senator from AK

14 years in DC
F
20%
68
Votes
NA
Previous

Mitch McConnell

Senator from KY

32 years in DC
F
40%
60
Votes
NA
Previous

Orrin Hatch

Senator from UT

40 years in DC
F
33%
58
Votes
NA
Previous

Kevin McCarthy

Representative from CA

10 years in DC
F
35%
56
Votes
NA
Previous

Harold Rogers

Representative from KY

36 years in DC
F
30%
53
Votes
NA
Previous

Jeff Flake

Senator from AZ

4 years in DC
F
50%
51
Votes
NA
Previous

Bob Corker

Senator from TN

10 years in DC
F
45%
51
Votes
NA
Previous

Charlie Dent

Representative from PA

12 years in DC
F
28%
48
Votes
NA
Previous

Tom Cole

Representative from OK

14 years in DC
F
34%
46
Votes
NA
Previous

Thad Cochran

Senator from MS

38 years in DC
F
22%
43
Votes
NA
Previous

Don Young

Representative from AK

43# years in DC
F
32%
42
Votes
NA
Previous

John Cornyn

Senator from TX

14 years in DC
F
42%
39
Votes
NA
Previous

Peter King

Representative from NY

24 years in DC
F
27%
36
Votes
NA
Previous

Thom Tillis

Senator from NC

2 years in DC
F
35%
33
Votes
NA
Previous

Susan Brooks

Representative from IN

4 years in DC
F
26%
27
Votes
NA
Previous

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Representative from WA

12 years in DC
F
41%
26
Votes
NA
Previous

Richard Burr

Senator from NC

12 years in DC
F
39%
21
Votes
NA
Previous

Johnny Isakson

Senator from GA

12 years in DC
F
30%
20
Votes
NA
Previous

Elise Stefanik

Representative from NY

2 years in DC
F
19%

https://www.conservativereview.com/top-25-rinos?utm_source=email

WoodrowWilcox.com

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

Bob Ellis has been the owner of media company Dakota Voice, LLC since 2005. He is a 10-year U.S. Air Force veteran, a political reporter and commentator for the past decade, and has been involved in numerous election and public policy campaigns for over 20 years. He was a founding member and board member of the Tea Party groups Citizens for Liberty and the South Dakota Tea Party Alliance. He lives in Rapid City, South Dakota with his wife and two children.
Bob Ellis
  • Kevin

    Do You notice Bob That the “Leadership” is ALL on the BAD SIDE? So of the others on the bad list could be compelled to change if we had the right LEADERSHIP! Also apparently the LONGER you are in DC the worse you get! Oh well, we knew that already.