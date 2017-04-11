ADVERTISEMENT
The Best and Worst ‘Republicans’ In Congress
Conservative Review recently compiled their list of the top 25 conservatives. Among those listed, you’ll see many names you’ll recognize as champions of conservative principles–the values the Republican Party claims on paper to believe in. The people on this list are the ones we can count on to behave like Republicans. The sad part is that they are so few in number…and sadder still that many if not most rank and file “Republicans” these days won’t back them when they fight for us.
|RANK
|MEMBER
|LIBERTY SCORE®
|
109
NA
|
Mark Meadows
Representative from NC
4 years in DC
|
A
94%
|
109
NA
|
Mike Lee
Senator from UT
6 years in DC
|
A
100%
|
98
NA
|
Thomas Massie
Representative from KY
4 years in DC
|
A
94%
|
95
NA
|
Justin Amash
Representative from MI
6 years in DC
|
A
96%
|
91
NA
|
Ted Cruz
Senator from TX
4 years in DC
|
A
97%
|
87
NA
|
Jim Jordan
Representative from OH
10 years in DC
|
A
96%
|
85
NA
|
Dave Brat
Representative from VA
2 years in DC
|
A
100%
|
77
NA
|
Rand Paul
Senator from KY
6 years in DC
|
A
92%
|
76
NA
|
Louie Gohmert
Representative from TX
12 years in DC
|
A
98%
|
71
NA
|
Jeff Duncan
Representative from SC
6 years in DC
|
A
96%
|
67
NA
|
Paul Gossar
Representative from AZ
6 years in DC
|
B
84%
|
65
NA
|
Jim Bridenstine
Representative from OK
4 years in DC
|
A
97%
|
49
NA
|
Ron DeSantis
Representative from FL
4 years in DC
|
B
87%
|
45
NA
|
Tom Cotton
Senator from AR
4 years in DC
|
C
76%
|
43
NA
|
Gary Palmer
Representative from AL
2 years in DC
|
A
100%
|
42
NA
|
Mark Sanford
Representative from SC
3 years in DC
|
A
90%
|
38
NA
|
Mo Brooks
Representative from AL
6 years in DC
|
B
84%
|
38
NA
|
Raul Labrador
Representative from ID
6 years in DC
|
A
93%
|
33
NA
|
Benjamin Sasse
Representative from NE
2 years in DC
|
A
94%
|
33
NA
|
Ken Buck
Representative from CO
2 years in DC
|
A
94%
|
30
NA
|
Ted Budd
Representative from NC
0 years in DC
|
A
100%
|
27
NA
|
Warren Davidson
Representative from OH
0 years in DC
|
A
100%
|
23
NA
|
Scott Perry
Representative from PA
4 years in DC
|
C
77%
|
21
NA
|
Ted Yoho
Representative from FL
4 years in DC
|
C
74%
|
21
NA
|
Tom McClintock
Representative from CA
8 years in DC
|
B
86%
Here is the Conservative Review list of the top 25 RINOs. Like the list of conservatives, you’ll see many liberal sellouts that you would expect to see on a list like this: betrayers of conservative values like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell and more.
A couple of RINOs that didn’t make the list (but should have) are from my state–and one is very surprising, given that he’s the #3 “Republican” in the U.S. Senate. There’s South Dakota’s junior RINO senator Mike Rounds–the “South Dakota conservative values” RINO who scored a whopping 29% Liberty Score. Yeah, this is the guy that conservative and Christian organizations across South Dakota and the nation whored out their values to support in 2014.
Then there’s John Thune–a guy who started out with a lot of promise back in 2004 when he defeated Democrat Tom Daschle…only to end up with a 44% Liberty Score today. That’s a truly pathetic score for the #3 “Republican” in the U.S. Senate–a position which should demand the HIGHEST fealty to Republican principles, so that the position-holder is setting the example for other Republicans to follow.
Instead of setting the example of Republican values for others to follow, these RINOs (some of the most influential “Republicans” out there) are setting an example of supporting Democrat values.
This is why fewer and fewer people take the Republican Party seriously every year. And it’s why this once-great nation appears to be on an irrevocable dive toward oblivion and destruction.
|RANK
|MEMBER
|LIBERTY SCORE®
|
93
NA
|
John McCain
Senator from AZ
30 years in DC
|
F
32%
|
89
NA
|
Paul Ryan
Representative from WI
18 years in DC
|
F
51%
|
82
NA
|
Lamar Alexander
Senator from TN
14 years in DC
|
F
15%
|
77
NA
|
Lindsey Graham
Senator from SC
14 years in DC
|
F
30%
|
76
NA
|
Susan Collins
Senator from ME
20 years in DC
|
F
10%
|
75
NA
|
Mike Simpson
Representative from ID
18 years in DC
|
F
33%
|
68
NA
|
Lisa Murkowski
Senator from AK
14 years in DC
|
F
20%
|
68
NA
|
Mitch McConnell
Senator from KY
32 years in DC
|
F
40%
|
60
NA
|
Orrin Hatch
Senator from UT
40 years in DC
|
F
33%
|
58
NA
|
Kevin McCarthy
Representative from CA
10 years in DC
|
F
35%
|
56
NA
|
Harold Rogers
Representative from KY
36 years in DC
|
F
30%
|
53
NA
|
Jeff Flake
Senator from AZ
4 years in DC
|
F
50%
|
51
NA
|
Bob Corker
Senator from TN
10 years in DC
|
F
45%
|
51
NA
|
Charlie Dent
Representative from PA
12 years in DC
|
F
28%
|
48
NA
|
Tom Cole
Representative from OK
14 years in DC
|
F
34%
|
46
NA
|
Thad Cochran
Senator from MS
38 years in DC
|
F
22%
|
43
NA
|
Don Young
Representative from AK
43# years in DC
|
F
32%
|
42
NA
|
John Cornyn
Senator from TX
14 years in DC
|
F
42%
|
39
NA
|
Peter King
Representative from NY
24 years in DC
|
F
27%
|
36
NA
|
Thom Tillis
Senator from NC
2 years in DC
|
F
35%
|
33
NA
|
Susan Brooks
Representative from IN
4 years in DC
|
F
26%
|
27
NA
|
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Representative from WA
12 years in DC
|
F
41%
|
26
NA
|
Richard Burr
Senator from NC
12 years in DC
|
F
39%
|
21
NA
|
Johnny Isakson
Senator from GA
12 years in DC
|
F
30%
|
20
NA
|
Elise Stefanik
Representative from NY
2 years in DC
|
F
19%
