The Best and Worst ‘Republicans’ In Congress

Conservative Review recently compiled their list of the top 25 conservatives. Among those listed, you’ll see many names you’ll recognize as champions of conservative principles–the values the Republican Party claims on paper to believe in. The people on this list are the ones we can count on to behave like Republicans. The sad part is that they are so few in number…and sadder still that many if not most rank and file “Republicans” these days won’t back them when they fight for us.

RANK MEMBER LIBERTY SCORE® 109

Votes NA

Previous Mark Meadows Representative from NC 4 years in DC A 94% 109

Votes NA

Previous Mike Lee Senator from UT 6 years in DC A 100% 98

Votes NA

Previous Thomas Massie Representative from KY 4 years in DC A 94% 95

Votes NA

Previous Justin Amash Representative from MI 6 years in DC A 96% 91

Votes NA

Previous Ted Cruz Senator from TX 4 years in DC A 97% 87

Votes NA

Previous Jim Jordan Representative from OH 10 years in DC A 96% 85

Votes NA

Previous Dave Brat Representative from VA 2 years in DC A 100% 77

Votes NA

Previous Rand Paul Senator from KY 6 years in DC A 92% 76

Votes NA

Previous Louie Gohmert Representative from TX 12 years in DC A 98% 71

Votes NA

Previous Jeff Duncan Representative from SC 6 years in DC A 96% 67

Votes NA

Previous Paul Gossar Representative from AZ 6 years in DC B 84% 65

Votes NA

Previous Jim Bridenstine Representative from OK 4 years in DC A 97% 49

Votes NA

Previous Ron DeSantis Representative from FL 4 years in DC B 87% 45

Votes NA

Previous Tom Cotton Senator from AR 4 years in DC C 76% 43

Votes NA

Previous Gary Palmer Representative from AL 2 years in DC A 100% 42

Votes NA

Previous Mark Sanford Representative from SC 3 years in DC A 90% 38

Votes NA

Previous Mo Brooks Representative from AL 6 years in DC B 84% 38

Votes NA

Previous Raul Labrador Representative from ID 6 years in DC A 93% 33

Votes NA

Previous Benjamin Sasse Representative from NE 2 years in DC A 94% 33

Votes NA

Previous Ken Buck Representative from CO 2 years in DC A 94% 30

Votes NA

Previous Ted Budd Representative from NC 0 years in DC A 100% 27

Votes NA

Previous Warren Davidson Representative from OH 0 years in DC A 100% 23

Votes NA

Previous Scott Perry Representative from PA 4 years in DC C 77% 21

Votes NA

Previous Ted Yoho Representative from FL 4 years in DC C 74% 21

Votes NA

Previous Tom McClintock Representative from CA 8 years in DC B 86%

Here is the Conservative Review list of the top 25 RINOs. Like the list of conservatives, you’ll see many liberal sellouts that you would expect to see on a list like this: betrayers of conservative values like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell and more.

A couple of RINOs that didn’t make the list (but should have) are from my state–and one is very surprising, given that he’s the #3 “Republican” in the U.S. Senate. There’s South Dakota’s junior RINO senator Mike Rounds–the “South Dakota conservative values” RINO who scored a whopping 29% Liberty Score. Yeah, this is the guy that conservative and Christian organizations across South Dakota and the nation whored out their values to support in 2014.

Then there’s John Thune–a guy who started out with a lot of promise back in 2004 when he defeated Democrat Tom Daschle…only to end up with a 44% Liberty Score today. That’s a truly pathetic score for the #3 “Republican” in the U.S. Senate–a position which should demand the HIGHEST fealty to Republican principles, so that the position-holder is setting the example for other Republicans to follow.

Instead of setting the example of Republican values for others to follow, these RINOs (some of the most influential “Republicans” out there) are setting an example of supporting Democrat values.

This is why fewer and fewer people take the Republican Party seriously every year. And it’s why this once-great nation appears to be on an irrevocable dive toward oblivion and destruction.

RANK MEMBER LIBERTY SCORE® 93

Votes NA

Previous John McCain Senator from AZ 30 years in DC F 32% 89

Votes NA

Previous Paul Ryan Representative from WI 18 years in DC F 51% 82

Votes NA

Previous Lamar Alexander Senator from TN 14 years in DC F 15% 77

Votes NA

Previous Lindsey Graham Senator from SC 14 years in DC F 30% 76

Votes NA

Previous Susan Collins Senator from ME 20 years in DC F 10% 75

Votes NA

Previous Mike Simpson Representative from ID 18 years in DC F 33% 68

Votes NA

Previous Lisa Murkowski Senator from AK 14 years in DC F 20% 68

Votes NA

Previous Mitch McConnell Senator from KY 32 years in DC F 40% 60

Votes NA

Previous Orrin Hatch Senator from UT 40 years in DC F 33% 58

Votes NA

Previous Kevin McCarthy Representative from CA 10 years in DC F 35% 56

Votes NA

Previous Harold Rogers Representative from KY 36 years in DC F 30% 53

Votes NA

Previous Jeff Flake Senator from AZ 4 years in DC F 50% 51

Votes NA

Previous Bob Corker Senator from TN 10 years in DC F 45% 51

Votes NA

Previous Charlie Dent Representative from PA 12 years in DC F 28% 48

Votes NA

Previous Tom Cole Representative from OK 14 years in DC F 34% 46

Votes NA

Previous Thad Cochran Senator from MS 38 years in DC F 22% 43

Votes NA

Previous Don Young Representative from AK 43# years in DC F 32% 42

Votes NA

Previous John Cornyn Senator from TX 14 years in DC F 42% 39

Votes NA

Previous Peter King Representative from NY 24 years in DC F 27% 36

Votes NA

Previous Thom Tillis Senator from NC 2 years in DC F 35% 33

Votes NA

Previous Susan Brooks Representative from IN 4 years in DC F 26% 27

Votes NA

Previous Cathy McMorris Rodgers Representative from WA 12 years in DC F 41% 26

Votes NA

Previous Richard Burr Senator from NC 12 years in DC F 39% 21

Votes NA

Previous Johnny Isakson Senator from GA 12 years in DC F 30% 20

Votes NA

Previous Elise Stefanik Representative from NY 2 years in DC F 19%

