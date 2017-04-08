SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Sloppy Bookkeeping

On April 7, 2017, I wrote a letter to a medical service provider who uses a medical billing firm that has really sloppy bookkeeping habits. The client is an elderly man from Michigan City, Indiana.

Many doctors, hospitals, and labs use medical billing services. If the billing services are competent and professional, things go well. If the billing service is not competent and professional, a patient can be overbilled. A good billing service will admit a mistake and correct it without a fuss. A bad billing service will disregard a notice of its error.

Here is part of the letter that I sent for the client from Michigan City to a medical billing firm that is used by our client’s doctor.

Our client sent to me a bill from your firm which was dated 3/30/2017. It sought the same balance of $74.62 which I told you in a letter dated January 20, 2017 WAS PAID TO YOUR FIRM BY THE CLIENT’S INSURANCE COMPANY.

WHY CAN’T YOU BE PROFESSIONAL AND PAY ATTENTION? WHY IS YOUR BILLING FIRM NOT CREDITING THIS ACCOUNT AFTER PAYMENT WAS TENDERED BY THE INSURANCE COMPANY?

If you send another bill like this to our client, I will help him to file complaints against your firm for your sloppy bookkeeping with appropriate state and or federal offices. Such sloppy bookkeeping should be brought to the attention of public officials.

