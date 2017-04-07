Stop Calling Our God-Given Faith and Morality ‘Loveless’ and ‘Biased’

By now, millions have viewed the ad campaign which depicts two girls kissing at a sports arena while the crowd cheers as they watch on the stadium big screen.

They also watched the ad that shows two men holding and caressing the little boy raised by two homosexuals.

Then along comes the ad with the big tough guy sauntering down the street equating skin color, race and transgenders and homosexuals as all worthy of the love of real patriots. While there is not a real Christian that would not love all of them, two things are missing in this left wing slop.

First, we are commanded to love all sinners, but we can never say their sin is just perfectly normal. Second, is the fact that race and homosexuality are as far apart as the east is from the west.

Morality is not a social issue, and immorality is the decaying of the fabric of any nation that seeks to normalize it to the general public.

Patriotism infers that we love our country; it does not require that we go blind to the developing cesspool of perversion and immorality while we wave the flag.

The inference coming from the left is that any American anywhere in this nation is first loveless and secondly biased if they still do not instantly accept these behaviors as perfectly normal.

In fact, the real perversion is that seeds of hatred are being sown by this veiled attempt to classify, isolate and condemn and thereby vilify those who stand with the Living God and obey his words. It is an inverse hateful polemic hidden under the banner of love.

It is far overdue for this little extreme-left PC-built aircraft to come in for a landing before it runs completely out of fuel.

What the LGBTQ is missing in the equation

LGBTQ is expecting far too much. When Christians preach the gospel to others, we don’t expect the nation to drop everything and run like a herd to the church just to confess their sins.

Rather, we know that only some will hear the clarion call to salvation, it is as sure as prophecy.

“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” (Mt 7: 13-14)

Does LGBTQ expect that an entire nation will swing over to their minority position and the nation will go entirely gay, or LGBTQ? This will never happen?

Perhaps it is time to add the ’N’ to the acronym to create the LGBTQN – the N signifying naiveté.

The other factor the LGBT doesn’t account for is that we follow a God who is love, and thereby alone has the right to determine what love is.

He has never sanctioned perverted love; that idea is under the purview of fallen man and will one day come into direct confrontation with the one who has perfectly defined what love is.

The hatred comes from the left, disguised as social acceptance and lack of bias. The very concept is perverted. It is hate offered up as love!

Those who practice perversion have fallen prey to an adversary (Satan) they neither believe in nor understand. He is the master, the father, and the very center of hatred. He hates God, God’s people and all aspects of the Kingdom of God. He also hates the perverts because he is leading them to ultimately share his own final destination: destruction.

He keeps them blind to his true intentions, all the while he is referred to as the “Prince of Darkness.”

Author Jim Raley says, “Whatever you want to call him—Satan, Lucifer, the big red fellow, or just the plain old devil—understand this fact: He is real. He’s not a little red cartoon character with pointed ears, a pointed tale, and a pitchfork. He is far more sinister and diabolical than that. Satan is alive and well, and he seeks to destroy you. In 1 Peter 5:8 the Bible says, “Your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.”

Nothing makes it clearer that the big hater of mankind is Satan, who leads and feeds the children of darkness with his Godless tripe and left wing last day’s perverted porridge. This fact is so aptly conveyed in the word to the classic hymn known as “A Mighty Fortress is our God.

For still our ancient foe doth seek to work us woe;

His craft and power are great, and, armed with cruel hate,

On earth is not his equal.

The Prince of Darkness turns out to be the Prince of Hatred and he works as hard as he can to keep a lost and dying world from ever getting wind of this fact. They who accuse Christians of hatred and bias are led by him.

But also included in the classic hymn, penned by the Reformation’s own Martin Luther, is the line that describes the prophetic picture of the final removal of Satan by a mere single, unknown and un-named angel of the Lord.

“And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand. And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years, And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season.” (Rev 20: 1-3)

Martin Luther explained this event, this way:

“And though this world, with devils filled, should threaten to undo us,

We will not fear, for God hath willed His truth to triumph through us;

The Prince of Darkness grim, we tremble not for him;

His rage we can endure, for lo, his doom is sure,

One little word shall fell him.”

We wait for the day when the arch deceiver (Satan) is removed from the scene, but in the mean time we will never accept the accusation coming from the deceivees that we are biased haters.

It is a day when those who parade “inordinate affection” and common lust will have their eyes opened to the perversion they want us to see as love and a lack of bias.

