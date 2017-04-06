SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Ambulance Service was Kind

In March and April of 2017, I helped a client with an ambulance bill. The client is a senior citizen from Hobart, Indiana.

There are many rules in the Medicare system. This client got caught by a Medicare rule which caused an ambulance bill for $640 that Medicare would not help to cover.

A few years ago, I warned seniors that the federal government would gradually change rules about Medicare to save the federal government money and push more medical costs back onto senior citizens. My prediction came true.

I have a good record of helping our clients to fix problems that were caused by mistakes or fraud in the Medicare system. But, I am unable to change government policies and rules. Because I could not change a government rule, I appealed to the ambulance service to reduce the bill to help this senior who was caught by a Medicare rule.

The ambulance service representative listened to me and my reasoning. I did not blame the ambulance company for the big bill. I blamed the Medicare rule that worked against both the senior citizen and the ambulance company.

Our senior citizen client seemed pleased with my efforts. I negotiated a $128 settlement of the $640 bill. That saved our client $512.

All the help that I gave this client was FREE OF CHARGE. This insurance agency “goes the extra mile” to help our senior citizen clients in such matters. If your insurance agency does not “go the extra mile” for senior citizen clients, why not switch to an insurance agency that does care about senior clients?

