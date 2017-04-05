SOS: Speaking of Seniors – X Ray Firm Never Filed Claim

On April 4, 2017, a client brought a bill to my office and asked me for help. The bill was from an x-ray firm. It sought $160 for two x-rays taken last year. The client is a woman from Highland, Indiana.

I noted on the bill that it claimed that insurance was denied on these services. I suspected that statement was false and it was.

I phoned the client’s Medicare supplement insurance company to learn what it knew of these claims. It reported that Medicare never sent these claims to it. Then, with our client, I phoned Medicare to learn about these claims. According to the Medicare representative, the x-ray firm never filed the claims with Medicare at all. That is a serious error or fraud. A medical firm that contracts with Medicare must file the claim with Medicare in a timely manner and not directly to the senior citizen patient.

I wrote a letter to the x-ray firm to inform it of the problem and told them not to bill our client any more until it had fixed the problem and followed correct procedure. Thus, I saved our client from paying a false $160 bill.

While I worked on the problem, the client thanked me and reminded me that I had helped her two other times with medical bills that had problems.

All the help that I gave this client was FREE OF CHARGE. This insurance agency cares about our senior citizen clients. We “go the extra mile” to help them with such problems. Does your insurance agency or agent give this high level of service to senior citizen clients? If not, why don’t you switch to an insurance agency that does?

