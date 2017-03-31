SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Saved Schererville Senior $238

March 30, 2017, I received good news from a client who lives in Schererville, Indiana. In an envelope was a copy of the letter that she received from a local medical service provider which acknowledged a mistake and informed our client of the corrective action taken.

On February 23, 2017, I met with the client and typed a letter which she signed and mailed to the medical service provider. In the letter, I specifically explained the mistakes in billing that the medical service provider had made which caused it to seek a balance of $238 from our client.

On March 8, 2017, the medical service provider typed and mailed to our client an apology and notice that her bill was zero. My work in reviewing the bill and finding the mistake saved our client $238.

All the help that I gave this client was FREE OF CHARGE. Our insurance agency has built a reputation for “going the extra mile” for our senior citizen clients when a mistake or fraud in the Medicare system threatens them with financial harm. If your insurance agency does not give this high level of service to senior citizens that you know, maybe you should consider switching to an insurance agency that does.

