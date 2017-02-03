Anti-Trump Demonstrations Prearranged Prepaid and Predictable

Just look at the hysterical reaction to President Trump’s long anticipated executive order to limit the admission of refugees from seven countries.

How do leaders in Muslim countries see it? According to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, “The vast majority of Muslims and Muslim countries have not been affected by this ban. This is a temporary ban that will be reviewed within three months. It’s important to take these points into account.”

For one thing, except in the case of Syria, where a long civil war has made vetting all but impossible, this is a temporary ban of 120 days, not a permanent or even an indefinite one. A 90-day ban has been imposed on travel here from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. Of the seven countries facing a 90-day ban, three are U.S.-designated state sponsors of terror, and the other four are war zones. This is about national security not religion.

If it was about religion, why then were not most populous Muslim nations Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Egypt included?

These demonstrators, Schumer’s tears, and all the hate-filled rhetoric has been waiting in the wings for the first opportunity to show its ugly head. Our retired community organizer even chimed in with his two cents worth after gracefully keeping silent for a full eleven days. His unsolicited remarks are doing all they could to delegitimize President Trump and incite the protestors at the same time.

How spontaneous are all these demonstrations? Make no mistake, there are many people who just show up. Given the power of social media to motivate the couch potato revolutionaries to march in circles and hold signs someone else makes and supplies, it is no wonder anyone with funding and expertise can generate a flash mob. Who organizes and pays the organizers? That is the question. Since the media cartel is the opposition, we cannot expect them to reveal who the puppet masters are. Luckily others have done the leg work and unearthed the evidence.

The Free Thought Project has not only discovered but published the proof that these protest provocateurs were recruited, trained and funded by among others George Soros. In an eye opening article entitled, “Soros Caught Red-Handed Funding Anti-Trump Protests, Paying Protesters $15/hr” found on their website they not only tell us what they have found they show it to us actually showing the want ads used to hire the AstroTurf grassroots of the Left.

While I heartily repeat and sincerely endorse the sentiment expressed in the saying, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” We must not mistake the ginned up outrage of people who are pawns of the limousine liberals with the heartfelt cry of true opposition.

If this was genuine opposition, I believe the people would at least have their facts straight. Saying the president’s action was a complete surprise when he said throughout his campaign he would do it is a first indication that this isn’t well thought out. Saying it is a religious ban when even those who practice the religion it is supposedly banning say it isn’t shows that it is disingenuous at best. Ignoring the fact that President Obama did essentially the same things when in 2011 he had the State Department stop processing Iraq refugee requests for six months shows that these protesters either do not know history or they are expressing the phony outrage of sore losers.

That mouthpiece of the collectivist elites Rolling Stone provides proof that this entire reality show of protests was prearranged, prepaid, and predictable. Back on January 13th before Mr. Trump was even inaugurated, the discredited yellow-journalism sheet most recently noted for pushing fake news rape accusations against innocent people in Virginia reported that they had interviewed more than a dozen top leaders of the Trump resistance. The following is their outline of the conspirator’s strategy:

Beyond direct action and street protest, five clear opposition strategies are emerging. First, leverage Trump’s unpopularity and fragile governing coalition to defeat him outright. “He’s going to overreach dramatically, and we have to be prepared to deal him a significant setback,” says Weaver. Second, where Trump cannot be stopped, constrain his ambition by bleeding his political capital – “raise the cost of Trump radicalism,” says Frank Sharry a top immigrant-rights advocate. Third, blunt Trump’s impact with political resistance in the blue states – and even the blue cities in red states – where Trump’s agenda remains anathema. Fourth, get out of a defensive crouch: “The best defense is a good offense,” says Sierra Club Director Michael Brune. Fifth, when in doubt, sue.

So much for the spontaneous nature of these protests, as these facts are easily found with even a cursory search of the internet. Mr. Trump rode the crest of an actual grassroots movement. He found the parade and successfully marched in front of it all the way to the White House. Those of us who can remember what America used to be before the Kennedy Immigration Act transformed the melting pot into a smelting pot pulling us apart instead of welding us together want our country back. The elites who want to send our wealth overseas and import, support, and exploit enough voters for a permanent majority dedicated to collectivism will stop at nothing to derail our last best chance.

So buckle up and get ready for four years of escalating civil unrest with wall-to-wall coverage. People have complained about gridlock in Washington for years. What is coming is complete paralysis. The Left will attempt to make the country ungovernable. Their media arm, the Corporations Once Known as the Mainstream Media, will do their best to make it appear as if they are the majority valiantly resisting the imposition of authoritarian and racist measures by an illegitimate minority government. This is what we are facing. Four years of battle.

Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country. Yes, I know most of the Silent Majority are too busy working to spend much time in political activism. I also know that we face an army of people many on the government dole and many rich enough to finance a lifestyle of life in the trenches from their gated communities and country clubs. However, we cannot leave our leader out there alone to face the coming storm. We are all the support President Trump has. The Progressives have the media, academia, Hollywood, and the Democrat Party. Mr. Trump can’t even count on the Republicans. Led by John McCain and Lindsey Graham, these RINOs are reaching across the aisle to sabotage our re-boot of America.

Stand up! Speak up! Put those who wish to preserve the status quo and continue to manage the decline of America on notice that we are here and we will not rest until we make America great again!

Keep the faith. Keep the peace. We shall overcome.

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

