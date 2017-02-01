The History of Refugee Exclusion in America, Keeping America Safe

President Donald Trump’s move to restrict people coming into our land from seven Mohammedan countries in the Middle East has sparked widespread controversy. Most Americans are well aware that our current immigration system is conducted in such a way that there is no economic benefit for most American citizens. But the president’s decision was not for purposes of economic protection for our country.

As I spoke in Saint Louis to the Educational Policy Conference 28 this past weekend on the Bible in the Constitution, there were many speakers who highlighted the history of Mohammedanism and the current dangers it presents to our Christian Constitutional Republic. Jihad is a real danger to as all, to our lives, liberties and our property.

The president is charged in Art II Sec 3 of our Constitution with “taking Care that the Laws be faithfully executed…” We know that for multiple decades now our immigration laws have not been faithfully executed by any sitting president nor by his administration. We also know from the history of immigration to our land that our Constitution absolutely permits us to restrict or to even cut off immigration from any country in the world.

Consider what was done “in 1882, Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which, per the terms of the Angell Treaty, suspended the immigration of Chinese laborers (skilled or unskilled) for a period of 10 years. The Act also required every Chinese person traveling in or out of the country to carry a certificate identifying his or her status as a laborer, scholar, diplomat, or merchant.”[1] So our Federal government certainly can Constitutionally place broad country specific restrictions on immigration. It seems to me that President Trump is simply fulfilling his oath of office “taking Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

Jihad is for real and has serious consequences. The persecution of the church has ramped up world wide at an astonishing level. Open doors ministry has documented 1207 Christian martyrdoms world wide in 2016, and expects that number to rise this year. North Korea and nine Mohammedan countries made their top ten list of the worst persecuting countries.

Gordon Conwell’s Center for the Study of Global Christianity estimates that 900,000 Christians have been killed for their faith in the past ten years. The report noted that 30% of the martyrdoms took place at the hands of Mohammedan terrorists. The study also found that Christians are the most despised people group in the world. But there is another side to the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Wind in the House of Islam by David Garrison is the story of the nine geo–cultural variants of Islam around the world – what the author calls ‘rooms in the House of Islam’ – and how the Wind of God’s Spirit is blowing through every one of them. Garrison spent three years traveling 250,000 miles through every corner of the Muslim world to investigate reports of Muslims turning to faith in Christ.

In his research he collected the stories of over 1,000 former Muslim who’ve become Christians, asking them the question: “What did God use to bring you to faith in Jesus Christ? Tell me your story.” The result is an unprecedented look into the greatest turning of Muslims to Christ in history; stories of men and women who have sacrificed everything – home, family, even their lives – to follow Jesus. His account tells of men and women from Africa to Indonesia and everywhere in between; how God is at work through answered prayers, and through dreams and visions and through technology (Internet, satellite television, video and audio tools).

ADVERTISEMENT

What we need to see in all this is that no matter how hard Satan tries, he cannot defeat the Kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ; the gates of Hell shall never prevail and ultimately Christ Jesus shall rule over all as King of kings and Lord of lords.

The main takeaways are these: 1) Christianity is growing today as never before on earth; 2) There is great need for sound Biblical teaching among new converts, for syncretism and pseudo-Christianity are rampant.

Those take aways are exactly parallel to what Paul was writing to his disciple Titus regarding for the work of ministry committed to his care. We do well to learn these same principles at this juncture of history as they clearly apply in our day.

Learn more about your Constitution with Pastor David Whitney and the “Institute on the Constitution” and receive your free gift.

[1] https://history.state.gov/milestones/1866-1898/chinese-immigration

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.



