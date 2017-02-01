Hollywood: You act like America, but you are not America!

Ashton Kutcher called out President Trump at the recent SAG Awards like the President was a child rebelling against those sage and privileged few we refer to as celebrities who really think they know what is best for America.

After years of portraying America’s teenagers as moronic sex crazed imbeciles on ‘That 70s Show’ Kutcher has ridden the fame train right into the land of superior wisdom and now he knows with unwavering certainty that the travel ban imposed by the President is wrong.

Kutcher insists that those being blocked are as he declares, “Welcome in my America.”

Yes Ashton, immigrants are indeed part of the fabric of America, but we are and have been a nation with them and without them. Today some of them come to our shores from other nations with ideologies, plans and schemes to express their views at the expense of our peace, our culture and our lives.

These are not the days of Ellis Island; they are days of danger, These days call for a different kind of diligence, discernment and duty to our native land – like most of Hollywood you don’t seem to know that.

What would we do if we did not have the privileged, overpaid Hollywood celebs to guide us?

We must need De Niro’s foul rant to keep us from wrong choices. We could not possibly know what America needs after eight years of the worst liberal, leftist, loose and licentious president the Nation could barely endure.

We must need Leo DiCaprio to walk us step by step ahead to save the planet from global warming in spite of the fake science and the fake news about it. What could mindless dumbed down Americans possibly say that would resonate better than what the chosen ones have to say about it?

We must need Meryl Streep’s scathing rebuke and her call to protect the main stream media so the truth can continue to be heard among the vilified darlings of the city of angels.

Where would we be if Hollywood were not here to lead us?

Let’s do a reality check Hollywood. You did not exist when this country was founded and you may not exist if our enemies attack us.

Haven’t you heard that Mr. Kim Jong Un of North Korea has threatened to drop a nuke on the city of Los Angeles unless we stop threatening his isolated, communist, human rights violating dandy little country?

IBT reported in an article entitled “North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Will Destroy Los Angeles With A Nuclear Bomb If US Continues Threats, Defector Warns” which says “The dictator could “press the button” and launch a missile at the Californian city, Thae Yong-ho, North Korea’s former deputy ambassador in London, told the BBC’s “Victoria Derbyshire Show.” He said little could deter Kim from pressing “the button on these dangerous weapons when he thinks that his rule and his dynasty is threatened.”

What city in all the earth seems more qualified to be the Biblical “Babylon” than this city? While we are not setting out a new theology for eschatologists, figuratively speaking LA comes in as number one.

“And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.” (Rev 14: 8)

In your reality check Hollywood, remember this. You build props and then destroy them, fake blood when you depict the deaths of Americans, jails and tortures that are ersatz when you film our worst scenarios. But in real life it is not so.

It is our buildings being blown to bits, our blood being shed in our own homeland and our bodies being wasted with the bullets of crazed jihadists and illegal immigrants who slipped into our nation with malice of forethought. We are suffering at their hands – not you Hollywood.

Thanks for the realistic movies which titillate and entertain us, but we will not submit to tyrannical rulers who negligently allow us to be slaughtered like cattle for your writers, producers and directors and your sottish, spoiled and self-indulgent actors.

We will accept Mr. Trump’s cautions, executive orders and the protections of the Congress if they make rules to protect us.

We are the real America, Hollywood; you are not!

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

