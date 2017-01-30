SOS: Speaking of Seniors – President Trump, Please Scrap LED

On January 27, 2017, I wrote the following letter to President Donald Trump.

Dear President Trump,

Here is an idea to save millions of dollars and thousands of man hours. Scrap the LATE ENROLLMENT PENALTY for seniors who enroll in a Medicare Part D plan. Here is why.

The federal government and insurance companies selling Medicare Part D plans often get inaccurate information which forces seniors to either pay a penalty or go to work collecting all kinds of documents to send away to avoid the penalty. It is a source of aggravation to the seniors and to the insurance agents and agencies that help seniors.

Today, I spent almost two hours helping a senior citizen couple from Highland, Indiana. When we called Medicare together, the information in their files was inaccurate. The Medicare Part D coverage for the man was wrong by years because he was covered by his wife’s group coverage until she retired. The couple had previously sent CERTIFICATES OF CREDIBLE HEALTH COVERAGE which Medicare either never got or ignored.

Now, count the costs: Almost two hours of my time today; at least an hour of a government or contractor employee’s time today; an hour of government computer and telephone system time; two hours of two senior citizens’ time in my office, but additional hours spent by them to organize the paperwork. The paperwork showed that hours of time had been spent previously to comply with Medicare Part D and avoid the LATE ENROLLMENT PENALTY. Thus, millions of government and private dollars are being spent and thousands of man hours are being spent to determine and impose LEP fines. In the case of our clients of today, the federal government will force our clients to pay about $5 extra per month to the Medicare Part D insurance company.

THAT IS AN INCREDIBLE WASTE OF PRIVATE AND GOVERNMENT RESOURCES. I hope you agree and will order an immediate end to the stupid and wasteful system of Medicare Part D late enrollment penalties.

Sincerely,

Woodrow Wilcox

Agency Administrator

