Illegal Immigration in Heaven?

With the election of Donald Trump, we have seen in the first week of his presidency that he is not wasting any time seeking to secure our U.S. border and stop the flood of illegals and pawn refuges into the United States. Our nation was founded on the rule of law and foundedon the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God. Many Americans today despise any rule of law and seek a narcissistic form of life, which is out worked in lawlessness (Rom. 1:18-32). This topic of immigration is not a hard topic to understand when one sees this topic through the prism of our founding, the rule of constitutional law and moral absolutes. It is when lawless men and women seek to work outside of this realm and push a lawless agenda along with a delusional moral relativism that this topic of immigration becomes so confusing to many.

This topic of immigration has divided many Americans because – to many Americans –they despise our U.S. sovereignty as a nation and our American way of life established by our founders. Americans for many decades have moved further and further away from our founding; only to reap upon our nation the fruits of lawlessness with its tsunami of social devastation. Is it any wonder that such a simple topic can be so distorted by many today, where emotions and moral relativistic thinking seek to make decisions for many. Socialism, Marxism, Communism, moral relativism, critical theory and the abhorrence of moral absolutes is the mindset of many Americans today and to try to communicate and educated such individuals with objective principles and common sense is like trying to swim or drive a boat up Niagara Falls in the spring.

Obama and the Marxist Democrats care absolutely nothing about illegal immigrants nor refuges. These snobs and elitist would never lift a finger nor go out of the way on their own for any of these apart from the theft of American tax dollars. Their ideology is one of self serving, which in result produces the tyranny and oppression of minorities in order to keep their status and position. These illegal immigrants and pawn refuges are nothing more to these than pawns and tools in their attempt to secure power, destroy our American founding and Constitution, promote godless Marxism and divide America. Their hypocritical desires have absolutely nothing to do with helping children, refuges or individuals as all of American history testifies.

In the light of Almighty God’s Word, this lawless agenda by ex-president Obama and the Left is just a very small picture of what godless men and women seek to do on a daily basis led by Lucifer and his demonic host; as they seek to illegally enter into and assault the very Gates of Heaven in their godless quest to overthrow their ETERNAL RIGHTEOUS CREATOR. In this realm my friends it is VERY safe to say that absolutely NO “illegal aliens of Adam’s fallen race” (i.e., unrighteous sinners) will EVER enter into Almighty God’s Holy and RIGHTEOUS (Perfect) Heaven (1 Cor. 6:9-10). Let’s take a look see!

Multitudes of individuals today practice a pluralistic, relativistic and lawless form of apostate “Biblical Christianity” (a.k.a. religious Christendom) that contradicts the basic and fundamental teachings of the Holy Scriptures. In addition, the world’s inhabitants practice all different forms of spiritual ideologies and Babelologies (religions) that are godless and lawless (Romans 1:18-32). Such individuals who reject Almighty God’s salvation and righteous remedies for their lost (unregenerate) condition will die in their sins and trespasses unless they repent. Their fate awaits them in Almighty God’s ETERNAL prison house called the Lake of Fire in ETERNITY (Rev. 20:14-15). This reality is a hard pill to swallow, is it not? This is so sobering and devastating that multitudes choose not to confront it (John 3:18-21). Instead, these “Babelites” attempt to establish their own absolutes and delusional fantasies about Almighty God and his Heaven, which is actually and factually in direct opposition to it (Romans 1:18-32, Jude. 1:10). In his vain attempt, Lucifer attempted to do just that in attempting a Heavenly coup. This only produced his ETERNAL “ouster” from Heaven to be condemned FOREVER in Almighty God’s ETERNAL prison – the Lake of Fire (Isa. 14:12-16, Ezek. 28:14-18; John 8:44; Rev. 20:10).

Multitudes of fallen humanity seek also to break down the gates of Almighty God’s RIGHTEOUS Heaven and enter in illegally and unlawfully (Rev. 21:8, 27, 22:11-16) ,. Unlike America’s failing immigration problems, Almighty God will have none of these problems (cf. Matt. 22:11-13) ! His ETERNAL Person and RIGHTEOUSNESS will be upheld FOREVER, and none shall override or alter His ETERNAL absolutes and standards one single bit. This is a comforting truth for the redeemed of God and a horrific reality for those who choose to remain lost (Rev. 22:11).

.

I Knew You Not!

.

Read what Jesus will share with those in that Day when He comes to set up His Kingdom on earth (Matt 25:31-46)

“Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (or lawlessness, Matt 7:21-23). Read what also the Bible teaches about what will NOT be in God’s Holy Heaven.

“Now this I say, brethren, that flesh and blood (imperfect, unregenerate humanity) cannot inherit the kingdom of God; neither doth corruption inherit incorruption” (1 Cor. 15:50).

“Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the Kingdom of God” (1 Cor. 6:9-10).

“And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of life” (Rev. 21:27).

“Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city. For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie” (Rev. 22:14-15).

Nothing that violates or transgresses Almighty God’s RIGHTEOUS ABSOLUTES will enter into God’s eternal abode. My friend, we are doomed if left to our merits and godless unregenerated state. The Apostle Paul (Saul of Tarsus) cried out, “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?” (Romans 7:24).

The Apostle Peter cried, “Depart from me; for I am a sinful man, O Lord” (Luke 5:8b).

Isaiah exclaimed, Then said I, “Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the LORD of hosts” (Isaiah 6:5).

However real and bad the condition of man is, dear reader, the Bible contains this wonderful promise:

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved” (John 3:16-17).

“Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father:” (Gal. 1:4).

“For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit” (1 Peter 3:18).

“And he is the propitiation (satisfaction for the righteous demands of Almighty God) for our sins: and not for our’s only, but also for the sins of the whole world” (1 John 2:2).

“For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth” (Romans 10:4). Why call Me Lord, Lord and do not the things I say? You call Me the Way and walk Me not!

You call Me the Life and live Me not!

You call Me Master and obey Me not!

You call Me Bread and eat Me not!

You call Me Truth and believe Me not!

You call Me Lord and serve Me not!

If I condemn you blame Me not!!

.

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.



