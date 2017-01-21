Video: SD Senator Phil Jensen at Rapid City Crackerbarrel

South Dakota District 33 Senator Phil Jensen was one of the featured speakers at the legislative crackerbarrel meeting in Rapid City this morning. The event was sponsored by the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce.

During Jensen’s speech, he addressed a recent change to the crackerbarrel format implemented by the Chamber this year. In the past, during the question and answer time, members of the audience have been able to approach a microphone and ask a question directly of the legislators present. This year, however, the chamber changed the rules and now requires people to submit their questions on paper, and the questions are then sorted through and read by the moderator. Jensen said he and his fellow legislators have heard from many constituents who are not happy about this change. He stated he and several other legislators–Senator Lance Russell, Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, Rep. Chip Campbell, Senator Terri Haverly, Rep. David Lust, Rep. Craig Tieszen, Rep. Kristin Conzet, Rep. David Johnson, Rep. Sean McPherson–would not attend future crackerbarrel meetings unless the Chamber reverts to the old rules.

Jensen also talked about several bills he has either introduced this legislative session, or supports this session.

