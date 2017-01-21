Video: Rep. Kristin Conzet at the Rapid City Crackerbarrel Meeting

by / on January 21, 2017 at 6:59 pm /

South Dakota Dist. 32 Rep. Kristin Conzet

South Dakota Rep. Kristin Conzet was a featured speaker at the legislative crackerbarrel meeting in Rapid City today.

Conzet said this would be her final term, and she thanked her constituents for electing her. Conzet said she was on a summer study about how to return money to the counties, and she felt their efforts were successful. She said a lot of people talk about the need for less government, yet many of them bring a lot of bills.

Conzet said some call the new Chamber policy on questions at the crackerbarrel “restrictive,” but that what the legislators who said they would not come back unless the rules were changed back is “bullying” which is what she said these same legislators do in Pierre. She asked that people respect what the Chamber has done.

Bob Ellis has been the owner of media company Dakota Voice, LLC since 2005. He is a 10-year U.S. Air Force veteran, a political reporter and commentator for the past decade, and has been involved in numerous election and public policy campaigns for over 20 years. He was a founding member and board member of the Tea Party groups Citizens for Liberty and the South Dakota Tea Party Alliance. He lives in Rapid City, South Dakota with his wife and two children.
Bob Ellis
