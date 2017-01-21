Video: Rep. David Johnson Schooled on God-Given Rights

During a discussion on a constitutional carry bill in the South Dakota legislature today during the legislative crackerbarrel meeting in Rapid City, newly elected South Dakota Rep. David Johnson said he believed in constitutional carry. Johnson also said he took issue with the statement that this is a “God-given right” and believed instead that it is merely a “constitutional right.” He said he just doesn’t know where that assertion comes from.

A little while later in the meeting, South Dakota Senator Phil Jensen came to the mic to provide some information for Johnson about where the concept originated that our rights come from God. Jensen read a quote from constitutional expert Rod Martin: “The Second Amendment is not about hunting. It is about retaining the ability to resist tyranny and about the right of self defense, whether against armies or individuals. The widespread American belief that this right is God-given — like the rights to life and liberty — is rooted in an intellectual and jurisprudential tradition that goes back at least five centuries and serves as the foundation of the American Revolution and the formation of the American republic.”

Johnson then went to the microphone and re-asserted that our rights come from the U.S. Constitution, not from God, and stated that perhaps Jensen had not heard of the U.S. Constitution.

Senator Lance Russell then went to the microphone and called for more civility, recalling that Johnson had challenged Jensen in a contentious primary a couple of years back. Russell then briefly quoted the Declaration of Independence, our nation’s founding document, in which the founders recognized that our rights are bestowed to us not by governments or by a constitution, but directly from our Creator.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights

