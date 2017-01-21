First 2017 Rapid City Legislative Crackerbarrel Meeting

The first legislative crackerbarrel meeting of 2017 in Rapid City was held at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology this morning.

Legislators present were Senator Lance Russell, Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, Rep. Chip Campbell, Senator Terri Haverly, Rep. David Lust, Rep. Craig Tieszen, Rep. Kristin Conzet, Rep. David Johnson, Rep. Sean McPherson, and Senator Phil Jensen.

Senator Phil Jensen was the first featured speaker of the morning. Jensen said that many of his constituents had told him they did not like the change the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce had made to the crackerbarrel format this year, specifically in requiring questions to be written down and submitted to be asked by the moderator, rather than allowing the questioner to approach the mic and ask their question. Jensen said that he and several of his legislative colleagues would not participate in future crackerbarrel meetings if the rules are not changed back to the way they were. Jensen listed the following legislators as having stated this: Rep. Lynne DiSanto, Rep. Chip Campbell, Rep. Tim Goodwin, Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, Rep. Taffy Howard, Senator Lance Russell, and himself, Senator Jensen.

Jensen mentioned a bill before the legislature concerning joint custody in divorce cases. Jensen said he was submitting an elder care bill, as well as a bill requiring lobbyists to submit more information about who they represent. Jensen also said there would be a bill requiring government agencies to submit their bill requests much earlier than is currently required. He said a bill would be submitted to protect students and faculty liberty in the academic arena.

Rep. Craig Tieszen was the next featured speaker. He stated he would not “threaten” the chamber and that he respected their right to set up crackerbarrel meetings as they see fit. Tieszen explained a number of legislative procedures including committee hearings, “smoke outs,” and such. Tieszen said some people view lobbyists as the “enemy” of the legislature, but he said he likes lobbyists because he doesn’t know everything and he needs information. Tieszen said there will be a hearing on Monday about repealing Initiated Measure 22 and the repeal will probably happen. He said he believes IM 22 is “hopelessly unconstitutional” and believes it ought to go. He said the initiators of this measure were told ahead of time that it was unconstitutional but they brought it anyway. He said he would not support the “emergency clause” of the repeal, but that he supported the repeal effort overall.

Rep. Kristin Conzet was the final features speaker. She said this would be her final term, and she thanked her constituents for electing her. Conzet said she was on a summer study about how to return money to the counties, and she felt their efforts were successful. She said a lot of people talk about the need for less government, yet many of them bring a lot of bills. Conzet said some call the new Chamber policy on questions at the crackerbarrel “restrictive,” but that what the legislators who said they would not come back unless the rules were changed back is “bullying” which is what she said these same legislators do in Pierre. She asked that people respect what the Chamber has done.

Next came the question and answer phase of the meeting. The first question was why the repeal of IM 22 was considered an “emergency” and why the legislators who favored repeal believed as they do. Jensen stated the measure is unconstitutional on many levels, and it was being written with an emergency clause because the people do not like it and they want it repealed now. Johnson stated IM 22 is unconstitutional so he supports the repeal.

A question was offered about SB 67 which was said to be “hostile” to the people’s right to bring ballot measures, and invited legislator comment. Lust said the proposed legislation raises the threshold of the number of signatures required to bring a bill to the ballot. Lust said that a number of measures get brought to the ballot, many of which shouldn’t be. Tieszen said many of us sensed “ballot fatigue” where we had a double-digit number of measures on the ballot in the last election. He said it was “fair” that we make it harder to change our state constitution.

Another question asked specifically what about IM 22 is unconstitutional, and if there are any parts of it that should be kept. Campbell said one area in which IM 22 is unconstitutional is the provision that someone running for office would not be able to self-fund their own campaign. He said that in addition to being unconstitutional, that provision was “insane.” He also said it was insane to require taxpayer funding of campaigns. Johnson said that 60% of the measure is “unenforceable” as affirmed by the South Dakota Attorney General. Johnson said a great deal of the funding for this measure came from out of state, and he didn’t like that either. Johnson also said the taxpayers should not be on the hook to pay for the campaigns of politicians. He said that the governor and the legislature could not enact unconstitutional law, and neither can the people of South Dakota through the ballot initiative process. Conzet said that some of the provisions of IM 22 undermine family relationships because of the jobs and memberships held by relatives of legislators. She said some legislators would have to divorce or disown their children in order to serve, according to the stipulations of IM 22. Russell said he had concerns about an outright repeal of the measure because it would set aside what the voters had decided. He said South Dakota has not enacted sufficient ethics legislation which is enforceable, and that is what motivated this legislation. Russell said he has a conflict of interest in voting to repeal a law that was aimed at him. He said the way the Daugaard Administration has run the state resulted in the people of South Dakota no longer trusting their government, and that is why people voted to pass IM 22 in the first place. Russell said he believed the courts were the proper venue for determining the constitutionality of the measure, rather than the people who were the target of the measure deciding to get rid of it.

A question was asked about Jensen’s academic bill of rights, as well as efforts to prevent boys from using the girl’s restrooms and locker rooms in schools. The questions came with the obligatory Leftist assertions of “bullying”, homosexual/transgender suicide, and such. Jensen said he didn’t understand what the academic bill of rights had to do with transgender issues. He said it seeks to promote intellectual tolerance on campus, where conservative children’s views have been censored and punished in the academic environment. Tieszen said though he doesn’t think a transgender bill has been submitted yet, but that he doesn’t support legislative efforts to prevent boys from using girl’s restrooms and locker rooms.

A question was asked about a constitutional carry bill. Jensen said he supported the bill that Governor Daugaard vetoed before. Jensen said that he believed the legislature would be able to override a veto, if necessary, this time. Rep. Frye-Mueller said she is a Second Amendment Sister, and that she didn’t believe she should have had to go to the Sheriff’s Department and take out a permit to carry the weapon that the Second Amendment already says she should be able to carry. She said she believes everyone has the right to protect themselves, and the government has no right to interfere in that. Campbell said he also supports this legislation. Tieszen said we all have our individual constitutional rights, but there are no absolute constitutional rights, that our rights are always balanced against the rights of others. Tieszen said libel and slander, as well as threats of violence, are not allowed under the First Amendment just because they are “speech.” He said the same thing is true with the right to keep and bear arms, and that there are already limitations on that right in place. Tieszen said this isn’t a constitutional question but a “policy question” as to whether we have a right to carry a weapon without any restrictions or permit requirements. Johnson said he believed in constitutional carry. Johnson also said he took issue with the statement that this is a “God-given right” and believed instead that it is merely a “constitutional right.” He said he just doesn’t know where that assertion comes from.

A question was asked about Marsy’s Law and the increased cost of law enforcement, and constitutional issues of bail denial. Lust said that this is now a part of our constitution and it will be more difficult to fix. He said this is an illustration of why it should be more difficult to pass ballot measures. Russell said a premise of the question might be a little off. He said some jurisdictions don’t always involve victims and their families in the justice process like they should. This bill is intended to help victims and their families get justice and restitution for the harm done to them, said Russell. He said that some agencies might have used this as an excuse to increase their staffing, and that if they had properly utilized resources that were already available, it might not have resulted in an increased cost to the taxpayers.

There was a question about taxes and the recent Amazon decision to collect online sales tax for the state of South Dakota, as well as allowing counties to implement a permanent sales tax. Haverly said we don’t have a reliable estimate of how much revenue the state is losing in internet sales. She thinks the state might get $2-3 million from Amazon this year. Frye-Mueller stated that having a business downtown has shown her how much money the state loses to internet sales. She said she doesn’t shop online and doesn’t want to come up with new taxes when we could tap into more sales tax.

A question was asked about why we don’t pass a law requiring a two-thirds majority for constitutional changes, and how unconstitutional laws get on the ballot in the first place. Tieszen said two-thirds is a very high standard, but it has been considered. Regarding unconstitutional ballot issues, Tieszen said these measures are submitted through the Legislative Research Council (LRC), and the LRC told IM 22 proponents it would likely be unconstitutional, but there is no absolute roadblock preventing such measures from being submitted.

A question on SB 55 was asked regarding specifics and why it was considered necessary. Campbell said the bill is not specific about what it protects for a good reason.

A question was asked of District 35 representatives and whether they would support a repeal of the tax on food. Campbell said he did support that in the last session, but it failed to garner enough support to pass.

A question was asked about SB 59 which would delay initiated measures from the time they are submitted to the time they make it onto the ballot. Lust said we need a task force to examine this and other questions relating to citizen legislation. Russell said that because IM 22 directly affected the legislators, there has been an over-reaction to it. He said that because of that, there will likely be over-reaction to the right of South Dakotans to get their own measures directly onto the ballot. Russell said that because of self-interest and special interests, there are sometimes things which should be passed, but do not make it through the legislature. He said we need to “take a deep breath” and not respond with a lot of legislation before giving the whole thing some thought. Russell said that Lust had killed his ethics legislation a few years ago, that helped bring about IM 22, but that he agreed with Lust that we need to study the issue before taking legislative action. Conzet said Hell had frozen over because she and Russell agreed, but that while IM 22 is bad, reactionary legislation is often well-intended but has unintended consequences. Tieszen said the legislature already has a delay in implementation for the legislation it passes, and SB 59 would simply impose the same pause for ballot issues. Haverly said SB 59 is also a budget consideration, allowing the legislature to stay on pace with funding ballot measures that pass.

Jensen revisited Johnson’s earlier question about where the assertion that our rights are God-given came from, and said that regarding the Second Amendment being a God-given right, he quoted constitutional expert Rod Martin: “The Second Amendment is not about hunting. It is about retaining the ability to resist tyranny and about the right of self defense, whether against armies or individuals. The widespread American belief that this right is God-given — like the rights to life and liberty — is rooted in an intellectual and jurisprudential tradition that goes back at least five centuries and serves as the foundation of the American Revolution and the formation of the American republic.” Johnson then said that Jensen “may not know about the constitution,” but the Constitution gives him the right to carry a gun. Russell, referring to Johnson’s previous primary challenge of Jensen, said it’s important that we try to rise above campaign animosity, but that “We are endowed by our creator by certain inalienable rights” and he isn’t certain if some of us have heard that before.

Some questions were read concerning the Chamber’s new policy on questions. The reason stated for the change was that sometimes groups arrive with a number of members who monopolize the time, and that candidate forums the Chamber has held have also followed this format in the past.

Russell said he hoped the Chamber would reconsider this change, because he wants to hear from the people and doesn’t want to insulate himself from what they think and feel.

The next crackerbarrel meeting in Rapid City is scheduled for Feb. 4.

More articles and video from this morning’s meeting will follow on American Clarion as soon as they are edited and available.

