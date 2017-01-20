Look Out: Hysterical Liberals on the Attack

It’s amusing watching the hysterical liberals rushing to attack any who disagree (even slightly) with them. They are, after all, the all knowing… the all righteous… and they’ll provide the comments taken out of context & half truths to prove it. Some will even provide known #FakeNews to prove they are right and the the well-informed are wrong. Such students of “1984” they must be, except – we know the game plan – we read the book!

I was accused of being a Trump apologist by one of the liberal critters. I’m not. I am, however, a defender of truth & justice. Lie about him and I am going to speak up. No one should be surprised. It’s not like I haven’t told people they were spreading lies about Hillary and Obama, when I saw they were. After all, lies are lies no matter who they are told on and no lie should be told on anyone.

Irrational radical liberals need to be told to sit down and shut up!

Yes, I said that.

I meant that.

It’s time to bring sanity back into our world and letting irrational radical liberals rattle on, spread falsehoods, attack anything that doesn’t move exactly as they decide is the way to move – does nothing to make that happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hysterical liberals are on the attack, but today is the day that proves how irrelevant they are becoming. Today, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th President of the USA in spite of all they have done to make sure he wouldn’t be. Yes, today… Donald J. Trump will be what they said he never could be — President Donald J. Trump.

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.



