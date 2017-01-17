ADVERTISEMENT
The Light at the End of the Tunnel
When I get lost in a sea of grey
When I get tangled up in the wires
And my only hope is a beggar’s grace
It’s you that I find
I’ve been thinking a lot about death and the fragility of human life lately. Maybe it’s ‘Sanctity of Life Sunday’ that stirs up these sober feelings of existential angst; or news of the sudden loss of both neighbor and friend alike that makes the uncertainty of our days so unsettling.
Whatever it may be, the perpetual quest for power and riches that extends from generation to wretched generation is a comparatively futile and foolhardy endeavor. Social media notwithstanding, we cannot take our notoriety and legacy, no matter how manufactured, with us to the grave.
The desire for further fulfillment that drives our greater instincts can never be satisfied by way of material excess and carnal delights. When the affairs of the natural realm are made manifest, what was wrought in private will finally be brought to light. I long for something greater.
The fear of man that darkens and plagues our path can only lead us astray. Time is too precious and short to waste another day.
All through the night
I wrestled the angel
To undo the curse
That’s burdened me all of my life
And for the first time I could see
That God was not my enemy
The guilt is gone, the sins are paid, and only joy remains. No more regrets and no looking back, the new life starts now!
