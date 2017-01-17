The Light at the End of the Tunnel

When I get lost in a sea of grey

When I get tangled up in the wires

And my only hope is a beggar’s grace

It’s you that I find

I’ve been thinking a lot about death and the fragility of human life lately. Maybe it’s ‘Sanctity of Life Sunday’ that stirs up these sober feelings of existential angst; or news of the sudden loss of both neighbor and friend alike that makes the uncertainty of our days so unsettling.

Whatever it may be, the perpetual quest for power and riches that extends from generation to wretched generation is a comparatively futile and foolhardy endeavor. Social media notwithstanding, we cannot take our notoriety and legacy, no matter how manufactured, with us to the grave.

The desire for further fulfillment that drives our greater instincts can never be satisfied by way of material excess and carnal delights. When the affairs of the natural realm are made manifest, what was wrought in private will finally be brought to light. I long for something greater.

The fear of man that darkens and plagues our path can only lead us astray. Time is too precious and short to waste another day.

All through the night

I wrestled the angel

To undo the curse

That’s burdened me all of my life

And for the first time I could see

That God was not my enemy

The guilt is gone, the sins are paid, and only joy remains. No more regrets and no looking back, the new life starts now!

