Hollywood: the Bastion of Leftist Liberalism

Out of Touch With Reality and Losing Support Fast

Hollywood in the past has enjoyed power and influence with the American people, but it seems the tide is turning. The American people are realizing more and more just how out of touch with reality the elites of Hollywood really are. Why anyone would bother to listen to the majority of actors, since most of them are narcissistic self-indulgent wackos is beyond me.

Remember this pre-election gem from Save the Day? Yes famous actors got together to tell all of us normal people how we should vote, since we are too stupid to figure that out on our own. This response to that video is priceless and sums it up quite well – Thanks Famous Hollywood Actors! We the ‘Deplorable’ People Would be Lost Without You

Fast forward to post-election; a group of Hollywood actors got together to record a video message urging Republican electors in the Electoral College too disregard their states voting results and cast their official ballot for Hillary – without referring to Hillary directly of course. The electors, according to the video, would be performing a, “service to the American people.” This grand plan by the libs actually backfired, Trump gained electoral votes. Yes folks, electing a criminal and her sex-crazed husband to the White House was a great idea, how could we deplorables not see this?

Meryl Streep along with bashing Trump had this to say: “you and all of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.”

Talk about throwing yourself a pity-party, Meryl, you covered that well. Then Meryl went on to say that the people in her community (insert liberal actors here) should join her in, “supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists, because we’re going to need them going forward, and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth.” What truth exactly might that be? The truth the lying lame-stream media provided us with? You know, like lying and colluding with Hillary Clinton among other things.

Charlie Sheen, that bastion of proper and correct behavior asked God to kill Donald Trump. No surprise here, lets just say that Charlie Sheen is quite frankly not all there.

Miley Cyrus and Whoopi Goldberg among others said they were leaving the country if Donald Trump was elected. Sadly they have changed their tune and are staying.

Then there is my personal favorite: Rosie O’Donnell stated that martial law should be declared to impede the inauguration of Donald Trump as president until Trump can be cleared of all charges. Ummm – what might these charges be Rosie?

It’s amazing how the Hollywood libs seem to have no problem with the immoral, illegal, and criminal behavior of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, but Donald Trump is suddenly the most serious threat to the well being of America.

The Hollywood libs, just like the lame-stream media – are proving more and more that they are seriously out of touch with what the American people want. As well, they demonstrate just how clueless they are as to what has, and is really going on in this country.

The libs are merely pawns in a game of high stakes chess for the likes of George Soros, the Obamas, the Clintons, and others like them looking to press forward the agenda of the New World Order, or One World Order if you prefer.

The difference between the liberals and us deplorables? The libs cannot seem to see that their idiotic agenda is only accelerating the demise of the U.S. – while us poor dumb deplorables can.

Maybe the leftist liberal Hollywood types would be better served to do what they do best, act – and keep their mouths shut.

