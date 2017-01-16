Farewell to Abomination

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.” (Proverbs 29:2). Have you been groaning for the past eight years? As I sit down to write this message, President Obama has less than a week left to occupy our White House. For some of you, by the time you hear this program, he will, Lord willing, already have left. I dearly HOPE that this will be the last time I need to speak about Barack Hussein Obama, but I feel it is necessary to bring closure to what has arguably been the most devastating eight years our country has ever endured at the hands of a single enemy within.

I remember the day he was chosen. Millions rejoiced and danced in the streets. The press labeled him the “new messiah,” because of the way millions seemed to worship him. As I watched the events unfold on television that night, I was reminded of the Israelites dancing around the golden calf, a false idol, as our rebellious country shook it’s collective fist at God Almighty. “At last,” the ‘liberals’ rejoiced — “we have an advocate who will do away with the last vestiges of our American heritage, and help us remake America in our own image.”

His first order of business was to make phone calls to leaders of Islamic countries around the world. No one knows what was said in those conversations, but immediately after that, he called a meeting of the joint chiefs to order “a new mission” for how our military would proceed going forward. He has since proven himself to be a loyal ally and adherent to Islam. He even wears a sacred ring on his finger, inscribed with the words, “There is no other god than allah.”

Time does not permit to even begin to address ALL the ways this single individual has harmed our nation. But let’s take a few minutes and review the Obama legacy.

After a world-wide apology tour, bowing down to Islamic kings, princes and leaders, he got to work. He filled his staff with devout Muslims. Perhaps you are not aware of this. Let me clue you in: John Brennan, current head of the CIA is a Muslim. Obama’s top advisor is Valerie Jarret, a Muslim born in Iran where her parents still live. She wrote her college thesis on how she wanted to change America into a Muslim-friendly nation.

Hillary Clinton’s top advisor, even as Secretary of State, was Huma Abedin, whose family is part of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Assistant Secretary for Policy Development for HOMELAND SECURITY is also a Muslim. The Homeland Security Advisor HIMSELF is a Muslim. Another Obama advisor has been Salam al-Marayati, founder of the Muslim Public Affairs Council. And are you aware Obama has a “Sharia Czar?” That would be Imam Mohamed Magid of the Islamic Society of North America.

Nancy Pelosi appointed Representative Andre Carson as the first Muslim lawmaker on the House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Carson receives intelligence on the threat of Islamic militants in the Middle East. He has suggested that US schools should be modeled after Islamic madrassas, where education is based on the Qu’ran. And you may remember Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison, as he took HIS oath of office on a copy of the Qu’ran.

Before Obama took office, intelligence reports and training manuals for the military showed clear evidence of the threat of Islamic terrorism. But Obama took care of that, literally ERASING from every official document, every instance where Islam was linked to terror. Many have wondered, why, in the face of clear evidence, on a CONTINUAL, DAILY BASIS, why Obama would steadfastly refuse to utter the words “Islamic terror.” BECAUSE, you see, to do so would be to blaspheme Islam, an offense punishable by death.

But what about the rest of his legacy? In his farewell speech, he claimed “the American people are much better off today than before I took office.” According to the Independent Journal Review, he claimed, “healthcare costs are rising at the lowest rate in fifty years.” But today, Americans are facing another round of cancelled insurance plans and premium increases. In some states, premiums increased more than 100% this year.

He also claimed, “race relations are better than they were 10, or 20 or 30 years ago.” Tell that to the citizens of Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, Milwaukee or any number of other cities where Obama has done his best to inflame racial tension, division and hatred.

Obama also claimed, “We shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons program without firing a shot.” In point of fact, in addition to billions of dollars given to the Iranians, the Obama administration just recently agreed to another shipment of uranium to Iran — 116 metric tons — enough to build ten nuclear bombs. In addition, his “Deal” with Iran includes a stipulation that they are allowed to “self monitor” their nuclear program. In other words, we are “taking their word for it,” even as they continue to shout “Death to America,” and are vowing to wipe Israel off the map.

He claimed, “No foreign terrorist organization has planned and executed a terror attack” on American soil while he was in office. Time does not permit to list all the Islamic attacks on American soil, because they have gone on constantly. But let us remember all the murders committed by Muslims here in America as fathers killed their own children in “honor killings.” And in 2009, the founder of a Muslim TV station in Buffalo, New York who beheaded his wife because he found out she was seeking a divorce.

Then there was the attack on the military recruiting station in Little Rock Arkansas in 2009. Another Islamic “honor killing in Glendale, Arizona in November of 2009, when a father ran his daughter over with a car for being too “westernized.” Three days later, a Muslim gunned down thirteen unarmed soldiers in Fort Hood, Texas while shouting praises to allah. Ashtabula, Ohio, 2013: a Muslim walked into a church service with a Quran and shot his father to death while praising allah. Three weeks later, the Boston Marathon bombing.

And let us never forget Colleen Hufford, who was beheaded at her job in Moore, Oklahoma by Islamic co-worker Alton Nolen. Or the two New York police officers ambushed by Muslims in Brooklyn that same year. How could we forget what happened in Garland, Texas, when two people were killed by Muslims at a community center, where an event was taking place that featured cartoon drawings of Mohammad? Then there was the Islamic suicide attack at a recruiting center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Need I mention San Bernardino in 2015? Orlando Florida last June? Or St. Cloud Minnesota, where a Muslim brutally stabbed ten people at a shopping mall after first asking them if they were Christians. ISIS itself claimed responsibility, calling the attacker, “a soldier of the Islamic State.” And most recently, the carnage that took place at the Fort Lauderdale airport. These are only a few of the instances of Islamic terrorism in our country since Obama has been in office. I’d be here all day if I were to attempt to list them all. You see, Obama LIES. In Islam, it’s known as Taqiyya.

He also singlehandedly increased our national debt more during his eight year tenure than all other US presidents combined. His family vacations alone cost American taxpayers $85 Million.

We have an all-time record high of Americans who are no longer in the work force. Average household incomes have dropped substantially. Under Obamacare, the average family plan now costs $18,000 a year, substantially more than most people pay for their mortgages…. and because of absurdly high deductibles, most never receive anything of value from their mandated insurance policies. We have a record number of Americans on welfare and 45 million Americans living in poverty.

Obama has also fomented hatred between citizens and police and even today, in our nation’s capitol, the Obama democrats are proudly displaying a painting which depicts police officers as pigs. He has also worked to weaken, feminize and homosexualize our military. This past July, the Pentagon issued a comprehensive manual detailing protocol for service members undergoing a sex-change transition, providing them with extended time off and a host of other special benefits. The manual also mandates how heterosexual service members are required to submit to the new rules and accept the special privileges afforded to “transgenders.” Incidentally, those with Obamacare insurance will find they are covered for sex-change operations, while the elderly and military veterans are often denied coverage for critical and necessary healthcare. Need I mention his attempt to force transgenderism into all our public schools, allowing boys to use the girls’ restroom and shower facilities and vice versa?

Further, Obama has undermined our Constitution, writing his own laws using his magic pen and phone, and allowing the Supreme Court to make laws on their own out of thin air, to fit his “new world order” agenda. He has promoted socialism, using his skills as a Community Organizer, skills honed by the likes of Bill Ayers and his mentor, Saul Alinsky. He’s alienated our allies around the globe while bowing down to Islamic leaders worldwide. He’s erased our borders to allow a free flow of illegal immigrants into our country. These illegals are then transported and dispersed nationwide, and given free housing, healthcare, welfare and a myriad of other government benefits, all paid for by you and me…. while WE go without. He’s flooded our cities with Muslims. And he has used the IRS and the EPA to attack those who object to his tyranny.

One of his favorite things to do is to bask in the spotlight and rub elbows with celebrities, and of course, raise funds. I do not recall any other “president” in my lifetime handing out so many Presidential Medals of Freedom. Here is just a short list of some of the recipients who received Medals of Freedom from Obama:

Meryl Streep • Barbara Streisand • Robert DeNiro • Tom Hanks • Cicely Tyson • Stevie Wonder • Gloria Estefan • James Taylor • Bruce Springsteen • Warren Buffet • Oprah Winfrey • Ellen DeGeneres • Bill Gates • Harvey Milk • Gloria Steinem • Angela Merkel • Madeline Albright • Stephen Hawking • Billie Jean King, and most recently, Joe Biden. Can anyone say “PAY TO PLAY?!”

As we prepare for Donald Trump to take office, I am encouraged; finally, we will have someone in the Oval Office who is actually an American, legally, and at heart. He has lived the American dream, and he has accomplished REAL things in the REAL world. He has not spent his entire life as a politician, nor has he spent his life as a professional anarchist or Community Organizer. I truly believe he wants to unite this country and lead us out of the pit of socialism and tyranny we have all had to endure for so long. He can’t do it alone, but he has surrounded himself with the best and the brightest of advisors, not because they have passed the Muslim Litmus Test, or because they made large contributions to his campaign, but simply because they are the best ones for the jobs.

Having said that, I don’t believe Trump knows much at all about Christianity. But neither is he a Muslim or a socialist, and he is willing to identify the enemy and protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I honestly do not believe that was true of his predecessor.

I still have some concerns and reservations about Trump, don’t get me wrong. He has a lot to learn, but there is hope. As Christians and as Americans, we need to hold him accountable as he has promised to drain the swamp in DC. Now is not the time to withdraw, saying “peace, peace, when there is no peace.” For we know from Scripture, it is when people are saying “Peace and safety,” that destruction will come suddenly. We should never look to ANY government or leader to be our “messiah.” GOD is our king, and He has instructed us to not be cowardly, but rather to stand up and as HIS Church, once again be a restraining influence, salt and light in a world ruled by darkness. It’s going to be hard work for all of us. The battle is only just beginning. The devil’s team is not ashamed or hesitant to spread his lies. And like trapped wild beasts, they are now about to lash out and fight for the false gods they worship.

As a new day dawns on America, I pray we are ready to stand against the attacks of the enemies within that are surely coming. It is because the Church has been so apathetic that we have suffered the Lord’s wrath for so long. If we repent and turn now, back to God, He promises to hear our prayers and heal our land. I pray we will have the courage and the willingness to be true Christians, unashamed to represent and glorify HIM, and that we may all be part of the healing process that is so needed in our country…so that when we meet Jesus face to face, He will know us, and we will hear those joyous words, “well done, thy good and faithful servant.”

