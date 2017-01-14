Fake News is Old News in the Drive-By Media

You want some fake news? I’ve got some fake news for you right here.

The GOP has no plan to replace Obamacare. That is the headline the Corporations Once Known as the Mainstream Media try to scare the low information voters with. Nothing could be further from the truth.

As reported by Matt Vespa in Red State: The GOP not only proposed alternatives to the monstrosity of Obamacare at the time they had been advancing proposals before BHO was even elected. We can start with the five comprehensive health reform proposals that have actually been introduced in Congress:

In addition, the GOP has developed a rich menu of potential replacement plans for Obamacare that are not of the centrally planned socialist sort but instead conservative market-oriented health policy:

Then there is the plan Bush the Younger actually proposed in 2007 which was shot down by the Democrat majority.

It was a sweeping health reform plan that would have replaced the current tax exclusion for employer-provided coverage with standard tax deductions for all individuals and families. The Bush plan called for a tax deduction that would have applied to payroll taxes as well as income taxes. Moreover, if one were worried about non-filers, the subsidy could easily have instead been structured as a refundable tax credit in which case even those without any income taxes would have gotten an additional amount. This is the kind of policy detail that easily could have been negotiated had the Democrats been in a cooperative mood in 2007. They were not.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s sad is that the Bush plan actually was superior to Obamacare when it comes to providing universal coverage. Remember, Obamacare actually does not provide universal coverage. The latest figures from CBO says that when it is fully implemented in 2016, Obamacare will cut the number of uninsured by only 45%, covering 89% of the non-elderly. Even if illegal immigrants are excluded, this percentage rises to only 92%. In contrast, the Bush plan (without a mandate!) would have cut the number of uninsured by 65%.

And looking back even though that font of fake news “If you like your doctor,” Obama says that he tried to get the Republicans to contribute to the creation of Obamacare however the record is very different. He didn’t consult with them at all. Instead he rammed it through using legislative tricks and deceit. It was an unconstitutional law to begin with, and it hasn’t improved with age. Even today Democrat leaders continue to perpetrate the fake news that Obamacare was a bipartisan effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how does the soon to be extinguished and soon to be reversed and repudiated Obama regime react to the flurry of fake news in their allies the Drive-by Media? Why of course they seek to censor everyone else by passing the “Countering Disinformation And Propaganda Act” which of course is designed to stop anything that contradicts the establishment’s fake news, disinformation, and propaganda. How fake can you get?

And if his parting shots are not enough, there is the promise from the Regulator-in-Chief that he isn’t going anywhere. He campaigned on Hope and Change and all we can do now is hope for change. Four years of anti-American foreign and domestic debacles that will prayerfully end as We the People make America great again.

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.



