SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Big or Small Amounts

On January 10, 2017, I received a phone call from a client from La Porte, Indiana. She phoned to tell me that I had succeeded in getting her insurance company to pay the final balance on a bill from a medical clinic.

The amount was small – less than $30. But, for a senior citizen on a fixed income, even $30 can make a difference.

In this case, the insurance company did not pay the balance because Medicare never sent the claim information to the insurance company. That problem with the Medicare system happens hundreds of times every day.

If someone does not help the senior citizen to investigate and correct the problem, the senior citizen ends up paying a bill that the senior does not owe simply to avoid problems with collections, lawsuits, and credit damage.

I have helped the senior citizen clients of this insurance agency to save over $9,000 and less than $30 and many places between those figures. I have a talent for finding and fixing such problems. But, I never try to take all the credit. I give credit to the owners, managers, and staff of this insurance agency. The owners win senior citizen clients to our agency and use me to protect our clients from mistakes and fraud in the Medicare system that might harm our clients financially.

If your insurance agent or agency does not care about senior citizen clients as much as that, maybe you should move your business to an agency that does.

