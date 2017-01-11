Opportunity, Unity and Legacy Down the Toilet

Obama’s 8 year administration ripe with division and deception

Open dialogue and respectful debate went swiftly south under president Obama. The divide has never been so wide and the left just won’t let it die. Tucker Carlson speaks the startling truth of the matter with this sobering analysis,

“Since they’ve abandoned religion, they’ve replaced it with politics. And anybody who disagrees with them is an apostate. The stakes are higher for the left than they are for the right”

As far as President Obama is concerned, historians will surely fabricate the historical narrative, but only the fruit and the character truly matters. The hard questions remain…

Was our rule of law upheld? Were our best interests pursued? Were our freedoms sustained?

Was the office respected or was our ‘one nation under God’ merely co-opted?

I think Obama acted and governed the only way he could. It’s the only way he knew. Leftists and statists are little concerned with the course of action or its legality, their only regard is the result.

A wise sheriff once declared,

“A ‘liberal paradise’ would be a place where everybody has guaranteed employment, free comprehensive healthcare, free education, free food, free housing, free clothing, free utilities and only law enforcement personnel have guns. And, believe it or not, such a liberal utopia does indeed exist. … It’s called prison.”

Liberals seek heaven on earth outside of God, but only bondage and misery awaits. I think I’ll pray for President Obama and wait it out…

“But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. – Matthew 5

