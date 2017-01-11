Jeff Sessions: I Will Not Defend the U.S. Constitution

Thanks to Steve Deace for pointing out that Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, has told us he will not defend the U.S. Constitution.

As reported by the Daily Caller:

The ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, brought up abortion in one of her opening questions to the senator. “You have referred to Roe v. Wade as, quote, one of the worst, colossally erroneous Supreme Court decisions of all time, end quote,” Feinstein said. “Is that still your view?”

“It is,” Sessions replied. “It violated the Constitution, and really attempted to set policy and not follow law.”

“It is the law of the land,” he said. “It has been so established and settled for quite a long time, and it deserves respect, and I would respect it and follow it.”

Let me get this straight. As the nation’s highest lawyer and legal defender of the rule of law, probably second only in rank in the executive branch among officials charged (by oath) with defending the U.S. Constitution, you admit the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court opinion violates the U.S. Constitution and constitutes an attempt by the judicial branch to legislate (something they are prohibited from doing by the U.S. Constitution), yet you claim this non-law, this usurpation, this violation of the U.S. Constitution (the highest law of our nation) is something you are going to obey? You’re going to obey an illegal usurpation of the U.S. Constitution?

Isn’t the U.S. Constitution the law of the land? Hasn’t there been pretty close to universal agreement since 1787 that the U.S. Constitution is the nation’s highest law?

Further, Sessions told us he’s going to honor another unconstitutional usurpation of law and the U.S. Constitution.

From The Blaze:

During his confirmation hearing Tuesday morning, Attorney General-designate Sen. Jeff Sessions took on questions from fellow Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) involving the issue of same-sex marriage.

Feinstein asked Sessions, “On Nov. 14, 2016, appearing on the TV show ’60 minutes,’ the president-elect said that the issue of same-sex marriage is ‘already settled, it’s law — it was settled in the Supreme Court, it’s done, and I’m fine with that.’ Do you agree that the issue of same-sex marriage is settled law?”

“Supreme Court has ruled on that, the dissents dissented vigorously, but it was 5-4 and five justices on the Supreme Court, the majority of the court, has established the definition of marriage for the entire United States of America, and I will follow that decision,” Sessions responded.

Isn’t it funny how liberals NEVER respect “established law.” Stare decisis, duly established law, the U.S. Constitution itself–NONE of these are allowed to stand in the way of the Leftist agenda when Democrats are in power.

But when “Republicans” are in power? Oh, they must obey every jot and tittle of anything the Left can interpret as “law,” even when such “law” is a clear violation of the nation’s highest law, the U.S. Constitution.

And gutless, mindless “Republicans” dutifully obey their liberal masters with barely a protest.

The prospective Attorney General of the United States starting out by telling us we can’t count on him to defend the U.S. Constitution is not an auspicious or promising beginning. I’m sure he won’t be remotely as bad as his anti-American predecessors Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder, but I don’t think we can count on any major rollbacks of the Left’s withering assaults on the American way of life, given this not-even-out-of-the-gate capitulation to the enshrinement of liberal policy.

I suppose it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise, given that Sessions’ prospective boss told us even before we elected him that he did not respect the U.S. Constitution. Trump told us repeatedly that he would do nothing to deal with the assault on the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law perpetrated through Obergefell, and that he believes homosexual behavior should be protected in civil rights law like skin color, and that he fully supports the transgender agenda.

Trump also told us his pro-abortion judge sister would make a good U.S. Supreme Court justice, that he wanted to water down the pro-life plank of the Republican Party platform, told us Planned Parenthood does very good work, and included in his list of Supreme Court nominees a judge who had called abortion a “right” and blocked Indiana from defunding Planned Parenthood.

Though Donald Trump is indeed the lowest starting bar ever set in a “Republican” president, we still cannot expect his nominees to rise above their master. After all, he is their boss, and while each swears an oath (not to the president) to uphold the U.S. Constitution, we know most are going to obey their political master rather than the U.S. Constitution.

And the U.S. Constitution, along with the American people it exists to defend, can just eat cake.

