Government Control, Not Gun Control

The perpetrator in the latest U.S. gun rampage is Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq war veteran who just one month ago told Federal Bureau of Investigation agents that he believed U.S. spies were controlling his mind. While blaming government mind-control is not a suitable alibi for many, I believe government gun control is.

Following the tragic shooting in Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Barack Obama told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, “We’re heartbroken for families who have been affected,” and, “These tragedies have happened far too often during the eight years that I’ve been president.”

Despite numerous attempts by this administration, their cronies, and their ilk to eradicate what the Second Amendment acknowledges as the God-given right to self defense and arms, Obama has admitted his own failures to protect American citizens.

So, since government gun control is an absolute failure, I thought I would call on more government-control, NOT more gun-control. We need to regulate the government from its insubordination to its God-given duty of “securing the rights of the people.” This insubordination called “gun control” has proven to be far more lethal to American life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness than the criminals from which it claims to protect.

I know this to be a fact: the plurality of American people are disgusted with the attempts of government to dominate their right to self defense. They have not only voted at the ballot box, but convincingly their wallets are talking. Gun manufacturers and retail stores cannot keep up with the demand for guns and ammo. Even the once extremely common .22 rim fire ammunition is as scarce as a dollar in the social security trust fund.

The promulgation of emotional ignorance has always been the tool to convince people to give up this right of self-preservation in favor of trusting that criminals will give up their crime and that government can boundlessly protect you.

As seen in every single mass shooting, the government is completely incapable of protecting the citizenry from these kinds of attacks. If the people do not protect themselves, there is no protection. All “gun-control” laws do is fight or obstruct the people from protecting themselves. This is why state leaders have an obligation to declare any and all federal gun-control laws to be null and void, and boldly declare to the people of their states that they will honor and protect the people’s right and duty to defend themselves.

Agreeing with this godly precedent and our Second Amendment, Declaration signer Richard Henry Lee stated, “To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.” (Federal Farmer No. 18, January 25, 1788)

I believe today more than ever that our leaders should be advocating, endorsing and sponsoring the protection of our God-given right to life, liberty, and property.

Like John Kennedy I believe that, “Today, we need a nation of Minutemen, citizens who are not only prepared to take arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as the basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom.”

