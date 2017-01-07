SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Encouraging Holiday Message

When I returned from my Christmas – New Year break, I heard an encouraging holidays message on my phone’s voice mail. It was from a client who used to live in Cedar Lake but now lives in Lowell, Indiana.

The message was from the very first client for whom I had saved over $9,000 in medical bills that were caused by a breakdown in the Medicare system. Her husband had passed away. She started getting bills that his Medicare supplement insurance policy was not paying. She was rightfully alarmed. But, both she and her late husband used our insurance agency. She asked for our help. This insurance agency “goes the extra mile” for our senior citizen clients.

I researched the bills and learned that Medicare failed to send the essential claims information to the insurance company. I wrote letters to all the deceased client’s medical service providers and explained this. I asked each of them to send the essential claim information directly to the insurance company. They did that and all the bills got paid – OVER $9,000. The widow really appreciated me and our insurance agency.

Every year since then, that widow has sent me a Christmas card with a note of appreciation and encouragement to me. She did that this year, too. But, she then added a phone message in which she told me that she reads my articles in many publications in northwest Indiana. When she reads how I helped others, she remembers how I helped her. She encourages me to keep helping seniors and protecting them from mistakes and fraud in the Medicare system.

I always appreciate her kind words. But, I remind people that the only way that I can do this work is with the support and employment from Senior Care Insurance Services and its founder Fred Ulayyet. Everyone at this insurance agency cares about our senior citizen clients. I just happen to be the guy who gets and works the problems to protect our clients.

