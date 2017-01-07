Prophecy 2017: Major Shifts Around the World

This is the tenth in a yearly series of prophetic assessments of our world in the light of Biblical prophecy and current events.

The first was in 2008, since then little has changed in the general direction of our nation and the world. Liberal viewpoints, abortion, unbridled licentiousness and the unleashing of the gross perversion of the LGBT and transgenderism have marched ahead like a parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

Prior to WWII, political changes swept the world with the emergence of new and fledgling democracies, Nazism, communism and fascism. Dealing with everything except the sin-prone, corrupt hearts of men always results in the search for an alternative solution to the world’s problems.

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jer 17: 9)

Politics is still seen as the answer. Little has changed, but today we are entering into what might be called the final throes. It is in this generation that the world will prep itself to receive the world’s last and very worst of all leaders.

2017 will be a pivotal year in preparation for the final conflict. Many people are convinced that this will be the year that the antichrist will be revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some are worried about the swing back to the right both in the U.S. and Europe, it is only one major shift that will change attitudes throughout the planet. It will not end the giant push for all things LGBT, but it will be followed by the reeling in of the unbridled gay agenda.

It will also be the year of shifts away from the establishment politics of the past. Starting with the election of Donald Trump, the shift toward the non-politician, the newbie, the amateur and the obscure wannabes of the world rising to places they would not have ever tried for in the past…is here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brexit was the signal and now the gruesome Golden Dawn movement in Greece has a chance along with others in the new global revolution. NATO may see its exit from our world. The failures of pro-Islamic Angela Merkel has given rise to the ideas of others such as the anti-migrant leader of the Party of Freedom, Netherlands own, Geert Wilders.

Germany seems to be opting once again for its old identity instead of becoming Gerarabia. If Germany’s Frauke Petry has anything to say about it in next year’s national elections, Germans may resolve to save their own heritage before it is too late. Some have called Frauke “Adolphina” because of her right wing views; it is for sure that if she succeeds, Germany will not become part of the Arab world.

Frauke is a scientist (chemist) and with both feet on the ground she is not swayed by the hype and panic coming out of the nascent religion of global warming. She is more attuned to the storms emerging in the social strata in her own beleaguered nation.

As for contradiction, it has amazed the most moderate Germans that in the first year of its new release, Hitler’s book, Mein Kampf, has sold almost one hundred thousand copies. Instability goes deeper than meets the eye in the long stable nation of Germany since the close of the Second World War.

While the so called “far-right parties” are emerging across Europe, the one thing that goes completely un-noticed by all in the political class is that ours is a spiritual world and is not solely guided by the politics of men.

While nations are open to new and untested personalities, the deep trust that once accompanied the kinds of leaders and statesmen of former days is obviously missing.

The snowflakes of our new world not only need puppies, playdough and therapy to adjust to the times, but they are self-medicating on the grandest scale in world history.

In a world map of marijuana use across the globe, no one beats the United States for consumption of the happy little central nervous system drug of choice, and Europe runs a close second to America.

What’s up? No peace with the newbies? In the make-believe world of the pot high, the tote is used to quell the fear of a new totalitarianism, the long hit on a giant dooby can vanish the fear of a new Hitler who will once again shake the world.

But when the new world emerges, the pot-heads will be the most unprepared crowd on the globe. That accounts for untold billions of young minds awash in a cannabis induced daze who will suddenly be called to attention while figuratively standing stark naked as the order of things swiftly blows cold reality in their faces.

Not to mention those who use other more dangerous and addictive drugs, but the coming reality will eliminate almost all drug use across the board. Struggling for one’s life and livelihood will quickly replace the nonsense of the snowflakes.

World events leading to the rise and short rule of the world’s last dictator known as the antichrist have been unfolding rapidly and 2017 promises to show many more changes as the year rolls out.

The new attitudes toward different kinds of leaders will bring with it the rise of the “man of sin” this year or shortly thereafter – it is un-stoppable.

It is the fact that he is “different” that draws the world to him. The Prophet Daniel said he and the nations that follow him would be “diverse” from all leaders before them.

“Thus he said, The fourth beast shall be the fourth kingdom upon earth, which shall be diverse from all kingdoms, and shall devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces. And the ten horns out of this kingdom are ten kings that shall arise: and another shall rise after them; and he shall be diverse from the first, and he shall subdue three kings. And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.” (Da 7: 23-25)

What is clear is that the new and unusual kind of leader rises at the same time a new kind of nation is born.

Yes, this ruler may well arise in 2017, but the world is ready for him. Sadly the church is smoking its own brand of marijuana called “apostasy” or falling away. Religious hokey pokey, liberalism, syncretism and ecumenicism have deluded a great deal of the church, but a small but faithful body will remain to resist him–to their deaths if need be.

Persecution of Christians and anti-Semitism is on the rise to accompany his rise to the leadership of the world, and unless you live in a total vacuum it is obvious that it has already begun and is on the rise.

Here are some things you should know.

First, in spite of those who are predicting the fall of Europe, it will not fall and the antichrist will most certainly emerge from the new Europe.

Second, He will seem like the best leader the world has ever produced for the first half of his brief seven year rule. But in the second half of his administration, he will rock the world to its foundations. Nations will submit or face annihilation and the old order will be whisked away like so much dust under the broom.

He will sweep in under the guise of economic renewal and prosperity for the whole world, but his rule will end in the infamous and inexorable last battle called Armageddon.

In times past, speaking so much about the antichrist would have been nonproductive, but in this precarious hour of time, it is fully appropriate for the preparation of all who have ears to hear.

Looking for a picture of 2017 you can believe in? Believe this, it is the year to open our eyes and ears to the warnings of prophecy, because the time is indeed at hand.

What follows these days ahead?

“The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity; And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth. Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.” (Mt 13: 41-43)

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.



