Rebuilding of the Republic – God is at Work in America

The year of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ 2016 has come to a close. As we look back over that year we might label it the year of Family Destruction.

The doubling down against the God-ordained family government was palpable in 2016. Added to the wrecking of our economy which caused many families to fall from middle into lower class, Obama increased the national debt burden to a crushing load causing multiple generations to become debt slaves. Health care has become increasingly unaffordable thanks to his evil designs. Dr. Laurence Kotlikoff, Professor of Economics at Boston University tried to wake up our leaders in testimony before the U.S. Senate. He stated emphatically that “Americas fiscal insolvency and it’s generational consequences means our country is broke. It’s not broke in 75 years or 50 years or 25 years or 10 years. It’s broke today. Indeed, it may well be in worse shape (currently almost $19 trillion in debt) than any developed country, including Greece.”[1]

The Marxist agenda to destroy the family has been clear since the origin of that Satanic cult. We now know what Obama meant when he promised to fundamentally transform America: he meant the destruction of the family. What we came to realize in 2016 is that the redefinition of marriage was only the beginning of that destruction. We can see this most clearly in his abuse of his power against schools forcing transgendered bathrooms upon them. For his goal to be realized, it would mean that the reality of what God made, male and female, “is redefined by law under the guise of transgenderism and gender identity theory.” This would accomplish the Marxist goal of the destruction of the family. It would undo the foundation of our society and crush liberty under its heel because the family is the basic institution of liberty. “There would be no legal definition of men and women in the traditional sense and the idea that fathers and mothers have separate but equal roles to play concerning the raising of children would thus be irrelevant and have no real meaning.”[2] By redefining family you are claiming that its God ordained power and purpose in society are irrelevant and you are stripping real families of all legal status.

This agenda is adding to the other factors of destruction already powerfully at work in our land. For example,

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, in an ABC interview with Diane Sawyer, 11/25, 2013 stated. “I don’t know if I ever will get married. And I’m okay with that. I don’t feel like I need anything to complete me. I don’t really plan on getting married:… I definitely want to be a mother.”

So Ms. Lawrence envisions single motherhood without every getting married. She “is among the foremost actresses of her generation and her opinions and choices in many spheres are likely to be trend setting. But with regards to marriage and family formation, she is simply reflecting social trends already underway in America. Divorce rates in America remain relatively high and family formation through marriage is declining.”[3] In fact, the divorce rates don’t tell the whole picture as many men and women are never bothering to marry in the first place so their breakup is never statistically seen. “About a quarter (24%) of never-married young adults ages 25 to 34 are living with a partner, according to Pew Research analysis of Current Population Survey data.”[4] Where to from here?

Those who know God’s Word, know that Satan is a destroyer. He never creates anything, he only destroys that which God creates. So it is clear that Obama is of his father, his father the Devil.

We face a unique opportunity as disciples of Jesus Christ in this day. The destruction leaves a gaping void. A civilization will implode if the family is successfully destroyed. Just as with the fall of the Roman Empire, when all the destruction was complete, the only thing which remained was the disciples of Jesus Christ who with intact families gathered in congregations throughout the Empire to worship and serve the Lord Jesus Christ.

What emerged from the ashes of that Empire as the only stable institutions were family government and church government. We have that same opportunity today as the crumbling of the American Empire is also underway. In Exodus 40 as we complete not only our series On the Mountain with God, we find here in teaching which relates to the building project our Lord has placed before us in 2017, to rebuild what is desperately needed in our land. The power and resources for rebuilding in our day all relate to what took place at the close of the book of Exodus. This is exactly what we need in our time in this point in the history of God’s work in America.

