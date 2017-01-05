It’s time to move on and out of the political realm you have over-seen for the past eight years, Mr. President. Two terms to a customer and you’ve had yours. You have. You really have. And, no matter how difficult it is for you to let go of your power – it’s up on January 20th. You do realize that, don’t you?

I know. I know it is difficult for you not to be in the lime light. And… what about your followers? What will they do without seeing you? What will they do without your voice to guide them in all ways? It will be a shock. There will be withdrawals. But then… all things must come to an end… even the reign of a president so self-admired as you. Yes, Mr. President, your term is at its end. You must move on.

Okay, I’m sure you will worry about us. What will we do without your superior intelligence and willingness to make all our decisions for us. Don’t worry. We’ll figure it out. You just go on, ’cause – it is time for you to move on.

I get it! You envy the senators and representatives who get to remain after you move on. You want to be the hero leading the charge. However, their terms aren’t up – yours is. It’s your turn to move on, if I haven’t mentioned it before.

Don’t worry – I’ll think about you from time to time, especially when I hear the names Gates, Martin, Brown, Ferguson, Baltimore, Sharpton, BLM, Holder, Lynch, Clinton, ObamaCare, ACA, Iran, Lerner, Jarrett, Weiner and so on. Yes, you’ll be right there on my mind, as I am sure you will be on the minds of others. Your true legacy will be intact. It will be saved for you and only you. Honest.

Now…

Take a deep breath. On your mark. Get ready. Get set. Time to move on, Mr. President. Bye!

