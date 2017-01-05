Navy Veteran Patrolled Treacherous Mekong Delta during Tet

On Saturday, January 14 , Ken Delfino of Keystone will talk about his combat experiences during the Tet Offensive with the US Navy’s River Patrol Force in South Viet Nam. As he says, “this small segment of my life is dedicated to my brothers-in-arms with whom I patrolled the Long Tau, Soi Rap, Co Chien, My Tho and Ham Luong Rivers for 22 months.” On, Ken Delfino of Keystone will talk about his combat experiences during the Tet Offensive with the US Navy’s River Patrol Force in South Viet Nam. As he says, “this small segment of my life is dedicated to my brothers-in-arms with whom I patrolled the Long Tau, Soi Rap, Co Chien, My Tho and Ham Luong Rivers for 22 months.”

Sponsored by the Black Hills Veterans Writing Group, the free family event will take place at Ellsworth Air Force Base’s South Dakota Air and Space Museum, starting at 9 am .

