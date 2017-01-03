The Must-Read Interview With Satan

Me: Do you acknowledge Jesus as being truly God?

Satan: Of course I do, as do the demons, it is only foolish humans that do not.

Me: So why do you think so many people refuse to acknowledge Christ as Lord?

Satan: Because they want to live any way they choose doing what they want when they want to, works for me! It makes my job easier.

Me: Did you really tempt Jesus?

Satan: Of course I did! If Jesus would have accepted my offer of all the kingdoms of the earth being His to rule we would not be having this conversation because I would have won!

Me: How do you figure the earth and its’ kingdoms are yours to give?

Satan: When Adam disobeyed God his dominion over all the earth passed to me. You did notice that Jesus did not say I was wrong when I offered Him MY kingdoms right?

Me: Did Jesus truly die on the cross?

Satan: Yup He sure did, I was there and had a hand in that…one of my finer moments.

Me: But then on the third day Jesus rose from the dead…

Satan: Oh…yes that was a really bad day for me. He was not supposed to come back to life that really upset me. I’m still angry about that day.

Me: Lets talk about the people of this world. Why do you tempt people so much with so many evil things?

Satan: HA…don’t make me laugh! Have you not read James? That miserable cretin got the picture right away.

Me: Explain please…

Satan: People believe (at least those that believe I exist) that temptation originates with me. It does not, it originates with the people I tempt! I only encourage all those foul thoughts that are already there in their minds.

Me: So we are to blame for the temptations that overtake us?

Satan: Precisely…that is why most of the world is mine! I just encourage all those bad thoughts, those actions that people know they really should not do.

Me: What are your thoughts about prayer?

Satan: I HATE prayer! Then people don’t listen to my “suggestions” so easily. So don’t pray people and do not read the Bible.

Me: So you DO believe the word of God is real and powerful.

Satan: Ummm yeah, unfortunately I have to. People have been using that book against me for a long time. The Apostle Paul did lots of damage and he used to be on my side!

Me: So the Pharisees were your children?

Satan: That’s what Jesus said.

Me: So what about those who do not even believe you are real?

Satan: That is one of my finest works! I deceive and lure people to their deaths…permanent separation from God Himself and they do not even believe I exist…I love it!

Me: But the Bible says you are real…

Satan: True it does, but people have to actually read the Bible and then believe what they read. I deceive people into NOT believing what the Bible says. And then they argue over what is real and what is not…I whole-heartedly encourage this!

Me: So do your deceptions also work on Believers?

Satan: Oh my yes! Many believers in God do not want to acknowledge that true evil exists…after all, a loving God would not permit that now would He…

Me: So you are evil then?

Satan: No, no…of course I’m not! I just give people what they want! You only have one life to live after all!

Me: True…but the question is where are we going to live our eternal life?

Satan: With me! It will be one big party with friends!

Me: Oh come now Satan, you know that is not true! According to the word of God, hell is anything but a party, it is a place of eternal suffering.

Satan: People don’t believe that.

Me: But it is true nonetheless. Why don’t you give your life to Christ and have your sins forgiven and be set free?

Satan: NEVER!! This interview is over!

This is of course not real, but the principles of this interview are. Satan is a master of deception even among people who DO believe in Christ. So many do not believe in Satan because they are blinded by the fact that God DOES allow evil. I did not say God causes evil, but it IS allowed…for now. You have only to look around you at the world in general to see that this is true.

So you have two choices: believe that there really is no God because of the rampant evil in this world…or you believe that God is real in which case you MUST believe that God allows evil things in the world. If God be God, and He is all-powerful, then it only stands to reason that evil IS allowed. Evil in this world was and is brought about by the sin of man…so no one should be blaming God for it!

The rightful ruler of this world has allowed it to be ruled by Satan…for a time. If you read your Bible you know this. But that time is fast drawing to a close. We live in the end of the End Times. It will not be long before the return of Jesus Christ to this world once more.

So where do you stand? Have you given your heart and soul to Jesus, or are you still serving Satan? You cannot have it both ways you know. Your Father is God Himself, or your father is Satan…choose this day whom you will serve! Not making a choice IS making a choice. You will NOT have a second chance after death as some teach! If you die today without having accepted Christ, your fate is sealed…hell for all eternity.

There are no scare tactics here as I and many others have been accused of but rather simple facts. You cannot serve two masters, and God will not be mocked! You serve Him, or you serve your father the devil…Satan.

No matter what sins you have committed, you CAN be saved! Do NOT wait until you are “better” to except Jesus. This is another lie fostered by the father of lies Satan! Jesus will accept you as you are; no matter what you have done if you come to Him truly repentant of the things you have done. If you have lived 70 years as a wantonly evil person…God will accept you as His child provided you come to Him and repent of what you have done and ask His forgiveness! Hitler himself had he dropped to his knees and earnestly prayed for forgiveness would now be in heaven…that may offend some of you but it is the truth!

No fancy words are needed, just pray…tell the Lord you are sorry for your sins and ask for forgiveness. Accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior today! Accept that Jesus death on the cross was enough to pay for your sins. Place your trust in Him, not yourself or your works that are of no value without first trusting in ONLY Jesus to save you. If you hear His voice calling, do not wait another moment! Commit your life to the only One who can save you, Jesus Christ. Repent of your sins, meaning that you change your life and live the way that God wants you to no longer living the sinful life you once did.

Yes it really is that simple. God will give you the strength to change! True change comes from within, the power of Christ within you once you have accepted Him.

Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.

Romans 10:9-10 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Ephesians 2:8-9 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Hebrews 7:25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.

Revelation 22:17 And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.

