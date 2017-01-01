Biblical Prophecy Exposes the ‘Two State Solution’ as Absolute Nonsense

It is hard to imagine a body of anti-Semites sitting in a nation that is allied to Israel working so hard to destroy that sovereign nation. But this is the UN, an innocuous group of one world thinkers, supported largely by the United States taxpayer, who ignore scripture, are void of all prophetic knowledge and the plan God has for his very special people: the Jews.

When the British met the Minutemen at Lexington it made history in what has been coined “The shot heard round the world.” Not since then has there been anything like it, But wait – now there’s Obama’s parting shot against the nation of Israel, our strongest Middle Eastern ally.

This is also history, howbeit, grossly profane.

After being labeled us all gun toting, Bible clinging and angry citizens; Mr. Obama has remained true to form. In his final act of disdain for our history and heritage he called for our representative to the UN to abstain from the vote, which essentially puts Israel at the mercy of the rest of the world – a world with even less knowledge of the prophetic destiny of Israel than our outgoing president.

We believe that history is made wholly by nations acting out their part in a developing world, but scripture say that nations create history based on their ignorance and rejection of the prophetic message of the bible. The immutable maxim here is that when politics meets prophecy, politics always loses.

Prophecy is the pre-determinate will and counsel of the Living God and it cannot be altered by men.

Examples abound. The world thinks it will come to a place that by applying itself to discourse and a bit of wishful thinking we will all sit down and talk our way into world peace.

The Bible is not so naïve and tells us the hard truth. Men will continue to war and fight until the day when Christ enters our history again. (Mk 13: 7)

In fact, beside the wars and rumors of war taking place around the world there will be a final lunge toward Israel by many Arab nations that will utterly fail and a final gathering of all the armies of the world in what is well known as the battle of Armageddon. That battle will end with the annihilation of every single participant in that conflict. (Ezekiel chapters 38 and 39) (Rev 16: 16)

World peace brokered by the UN: do not hold your breath.

In the interim we can only hope that after the inauguration of President-elect Trump, he will remedy the infamous vote of the U.N. by whatever means needed, including defunding them to keep them from interfering with our allies.

It is a sad day when we have to hear Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef declare that the “US has forsaken Israel” and that now they must all stand alone with the help of God alone. While that is surely enough, it doesn’t say much for our trustworthiness throughout the world and it speaks volumes about the worst presidential administration in our entire history as a nation.

The “Two State Solution” is the pipe dream of warring and troubled nations that need to look much closer to the mess in their own backyard.

If this all sounds hopeless, not to despair, the entire world will be plunged into peace, but not until the rightful ruler, the Lord Jesus Christ, returns to take his throne. He is – “The Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9: 6)

  • punchy

    I have never been a supporter of the U.N. in any way, shape, or form. Nor am I a Muslim sympathizer, or Obama supporter. They are all tools of destruction, against the knowledge of the One true living God. With that being said, there is no greater deception than for a people who is not the chosen people of God, to convince the world
    that they are. The question to be asked is who is Israel? I assure you, it is NOT those who call themselves Jews, who have gathered and occupied land granted to a group of people claiming to be “Jews”, by, interestingly enough, the United Nations in 1948! It was the UN who created it, and I guess it just as well be the UN that dissolves it. God created a “chosen people” by FAITH. Christians are the chosen people, the ISRAEL of God. That my friends is the gospel.

    • The League of Nations and the UN were carrying out God’s will and plan (most likely) unwittingly when they re-created the modern state of Israel during the years 1917-1948. If the UN or any other body acts against Israel outside of God’s judgement toward his chosen people (and we have nothing which tells us the hostile act of a nation against Israel in modern times would be an act of hostility ordained by God), that nation will be risking bringing the wrath of God on themselves.

      I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” – Genesis 12:3

      The Jewish people who occupy Israel today are, in fact, Jews. There is no reason to believe they are anything other than Jews. They are ethnically Jews, going back to their father Abraham. Some are more more dedicated to practicing the tenets of Judaism, and some are less, but they are Jews.

      The Jews in Israel today occupy (some of) the land God promised them thousands of years ago. God has never rescinded that promise to them, and he has brought them back to that land that he promised them multiple times, including in 1948.

      Gentile Christians are NOT Jews, nor are we the “chosen people” of God. Jews, the children of Abraham, are the “chosen people” of God. By God’s grace, we Gentile believers have been adopted or grafted into the family of God. We Gentile believers have not replaced Israel, but have been adopted into Israel.

      I ask, then, has God rejected his people? By no means! For I myself am an Israelite, a descendant of Abraham, a member of the tribe of Benjamin. God has not rejected his people whom he foreknew. – Romans 11:1-2

      And…

      So I ask, did they stumble in order that they might fall? By no means! Rather, through their trespass salvation has come to the Gentiles, so as to make Israel jealous. 12 Now if their trespass means riches for the world, and if their failure means riches for the Gentiles, how much more will their full inclusion[b] mean!

      13 Now I am speaking to you Gentiles. Inasmuch then as I am an apostle to the Gentiles, I magnify my ministry 14 in order somehow to make my fellow Jews jealous, and thus save some of them. 15 For if their rejection means the reconciliation of the world, what will their acceptance mean but life from the dead? 16 If the dough offered as firstfruits is holy, so is the whole lump, and if the root is holy, so are the branches.

      17 But if some of the branches were broken off, and you, although a wild olive shoot, were grafted in among the others and now share in the nourishing root[c] of the olive tree, 18 do not be arrogant toward the branches. If you are, remember it is not you who support the root, but the root that supports you. 19 Then you will say, “Branches were broken off so that I might be grafted in.” 20 That is true. They were broken off because of their unbelief, but you stand fast through faith. So do not become proud, but fear. 21 For if God did not spare the natural branches, neither will he spare you. 22 Note then the kindness and the severity of God: severity toward those who have fallen, but God’s kindness to you, provided you continue in his kindness. Otherwise you too will be cut off. 23 And even they, if they do not continue in their unbelief, will be grafted in, for God has the power to graft them in again. 24 For if you were cut from what is by nature a wild olive tree, and grafted, contrary to nature, into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these, the natural branches, be grafted back into their own olive tree.

      25 Lest you be wise in your own sight, I do not want you to be unaware of this mystery, brothers:[d] a partial hardening has come upon Israel, until the fullness of the Gentiles has come in. 26 And in this way all Israel will be saved, as it is written,

      “The Deliverer will come from Zion,
      he will banish ungodliness from Jacob”;
      27 “and this will be my covenant with them
      when I take away their sins.” – Romans 11:11-27

      • Punchy

        Gal. 3:7 “Know you therefore that they which are of faith, the same are the children of Abraham.” Gal. 3:29 ” And if you be Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” Gal. 6:15-16 “For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision avails anything, but a new creation and as many as walk according to this rule, peace be on them, and mercy, and upon the Israel of God.” Romans 2:29 “But he is a Jew who is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit, and not in the letter…” Eph. 2:11-13 “Wherefore remember that being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called uncircumcision in the flesh made by hands; that at that time you were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world; but now in Christ Jesus you who were sometimes far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.”

        The passage you refer to in Romans is a perfect example of the Gentiles being brought, “grafted” in yes, but it must be put into the time period it was intended for. At the time Paul was writing, there were still actual Jews of Abraham’s descent. Within the 1st century generation those Jews were to receive the wrath of God for Christ’s rejection and crucifixion, and they did, in 70 AD. That was the single greatest event in the history of the world outside of the resurrection of Christ. It totally destroyed the Temple, the sacrifices, the people, the land. It was the “end of the world/age” prophecied by Christ on the mount of Olives. According to their own Jewish Encyclopedia, there is NO Jewish race, only varying degrees of Judism. Rev. 2:9 and 3:9 say it very clearly, to be aware of those who call themselves Jews and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.
        Read the parable in Math:21:33-45 and tell me what I am saying is not truth. The restoration of Israel is all about faith in Yahshua and his forever kingdom, NOT of this world but of a “better country” that Abraham looked for, the city whose builder and maker was God. Not some two bit sand box occupied by people that in all probability have less of Jacob’s DNA than you or I.

        • There remain plenty of Jews today who are of Abraham’s lineage. I’m staring to suspect you’re one of these Jew-haters who’s managed to manufacture an excuse for it in your mind by thinking God’s promises to the children of Abraham weren’t really promises that could be counted on, that God really has rejected the children of Abraham even when his Word says he has NOT, that even though God’s word clearly says we Gentile believers who are branches grafted into a larger root that somehow we grafted branches have replaced the primary root/tree.

          No, God has not abandoned his promise to the children of Abraham, and anyone who minimizes Israel places themselves on the wrong side of God’s loyalty to his promise.