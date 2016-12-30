ADVERTISEMENT
South Dakota Sees All-Time High Concealed Carry Weapon Permits Issued
Pierre, SD – Today, South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that concealed carry weapon permits issued reached an all-time high. “South Dakota has set an all-time high for new and renewed concealed carry weapon permits issued for the year at 30,029,” stated Secretary Krebs. The previous high for permits issued in one year was 2013 with 26,863. Secretary Krebs said, “As South Dakotan’s we value our Second Amendment rights and can see a direct influence in the number of concealed carry permits issued based on national events or when candidates and elected officials at the national level talk about limiting the Second Amendment. Prior to November 2015 we were averaging approximately 1,500 permits a month until the shooting in San Bernardino, California. In the next three months combined we issued over 10,000 permits. Once restricting gun rights became a topic in the Presidential campaign the level of permit applications did not recede for the year.”
According to the 2010 census there are slightly more than 600,000 people over 18 years of age living in South Dakota. Approximately 1 in 6 adults across the state have been issued a concealed carry weapon permit.
Total Active Permit Holders in South Dakota: 96,047
Total new and renewed Regular Permits for Calendar Year 2016: 30,029
The numbers from the past year (2016) by month:
|Month
|Total Number of New and Renewed Permits for 2016
|January
|3879
|February
|3230
|March
|3043
|April
|2230
|May
|1897
|June
|1901
|July
|2076
|August
|2370
|September
|1926
|October
|2400
|November
|2919
|December
|2149
The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office issues the permits once they are approved by the County Sheriff in which the permit holder resides.
For more information go to: https://sdsos.gov/services-for-individuals/concealed-pistol-permits/
|Active permits by County as of12/30/2016
|County
|Total Active Permits
|AURORA
|404
|BEADLE
|1955
|BENNETT
|331
|BON HOMME
|790
|BROOKINGS
|3105
|BROWN
|4248
|BRULE
|718
|BUFFALO
|77
|BUTTE
|1746
|CAMPBELL
|260
|CHARLES MIX
|939
|CLARK
|590
|CLAY
|978
|CODINGTON
|2996
|CORSON
|298
|CUSTER
|2101
|DAVISON
|2207
|DAY
|701
|DEUEL
|559
|DEWEY
|430
|DOUGLAS
|400
|EDMUNDS
|577
|FALL RIVER
|1257
|FAULK
|343
|GRANT
|860
|GREGORY
|657
|HAAKON
|323
|HAMLIN
|891
|HAND
|583
|HANSON
|414
|HARDING
|370
|HUGHES
|2087
|HUTCHINSON
|732
|HYDE
|241
|JACKSON
|274
|JERAULD
|252
|JONES
|164
|KINGSBURY
|765
|LAKE
|1232
|LAWRENCE
|3592
|LINCOLN
|5665
|LYMAN
|456
|MARSHALL
|497
|MCCOOK
|758
|MCPHERSON
|307
|MEADE
|4880
|MELLETTE
|173
|MINER
|280
|MINNEHAHA
|14719
|MOODY
|697
|PENNINGTON
|14387
|PERKINS
|565
|POTTER
|409
|ROBERTS
|788
|SANBORN
|395
|OGLALA LAKOTA
|333
|SPINK
|866
|STANLEY
|480
|SULLY
|303
|TODD
|437
|TRIPP
|934
|TURNER
|1099
|UNION
|2018
|WALWORTH
|740
|YANKTON
|2207
|ZIEBACH
|207
|TOTAL
|96047
A regular permit costs $10 and is valid for 5 years.
Total New and Renewal Regular Permits Issued by year
2016 – 30,029
2015 – 22,554
2014 – 18,656
2013 – 26,863
2012 – 17,160
2011 – 15,332
2010 – 14,839
2009 – 16,095
2008 – 13,838
2007 – 11,533
2006 – 11,763
Total Enhanced Permits Issued
2016 – 1,460
2015 – 37
An Enhanced Permit is valid for 5 years and costs $100 plus additional training. The Enhanced Permit has reciprocity with additional states including Minnesota and Nebraska.
This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.
Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.
Recent Comments