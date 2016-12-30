South Dakota Sees All-Time High Concealed Carry Weapon Permits Issued

by / on December 30, 2016 at 4:42 pm /

South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs

Pierre, SD – Today, South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that concealed carry weapon permits issued reached an all-time high. “South Dakota has set an all-time high for new and renewed concealed carry weapon permits issued for the year at 30,029,” stated Secretary Krebs. The previous high for permits issued in one year was 2013 with 26,863. Secretary Krebs said, “As South Dakotan’s we value our Second Amendment rights and can see a direct influence in the number of concealed carry permits issued based on national events or when candidates and elected officials at the national level talk about limiting the Second Amendment. Prior to November 2015 we were averaging approximately 1,500 permits a month until the shooting in San Bernardino, California. In the next three months combined we issued over 10,000 permits. Once restricting gun rights became a topic in the Presidential campaign the level of permit applications did not recede for the year.”

According to the 2010 census there are slightly more than 600,000 people over 18 years of age living in South Dakota. Approximately 1 in 6 adults across the state have been issued a concealed carry weapon permit.

Total Active Permit Holders in South Dakota: 96,047

Total new and renewed Regular Permits for Calendar Year 2016:  30,029

The numbers from the past year (2016) by month:

Month Total Number of New and Renewed Permits for 2016
January 3879
February 3230
March 3043
April 2230
May 1897
June 1901
July 2076
August 2370
September 1926
October 2400
November 2919
December 2149

 

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office issues the permits once they are approved by the County Sheriff in which the permit holder resides.

Woodrow Wilcox

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information go to: https://sdsos.gov/services-for-individuals/concealed-pistol-permits/

Active permits by County as of12/30/2016
County Total Active Permits
AURORA 404
BEADLE 1955
BENNETT 331
BON HOMME 790
BROOKINGS 3105
BROWN 4248
BRULE 718
BUFFALO 77
BUTTE 1746
CAMPBELL 260
CHARLES MIX 939
CLARK 590
CLAY 978
CODINGTON 2996
CORSON 298
CUSTER 2101
DAVISON 2207
DAY 701
DEUEL 559
DEWEY 430
DOUGLAS 400
EDMUNDS 577
FALL RIVER 1257
FAULK 343
GRANT 860
GREGORY 657
HAAKON 323
HAMLIN 891
HAND 583
HANSON 414
HARDING 370
HUGHES 2087
HUTCHINSON 732
HYDE 241
JACKSON 274
JERAULD 252
JONES 164
KINGSBURY 765
LAKE 1232
LAWRENCE 3592
LINCOLN 5665
LYMAN 456
MARSHALL 497
MCCOOK 758
MCPHERSON 307
MEADE 4880
MELLETTE 173
MINER 280
MINNEHAHA 14719
MOODY 697
PENNINGTON 14387
PERKINS 565
POTTER 409
ROBERTS 788
SANBORN 395
OGLALA LAKOTA 333
SPINK 866
STANLEY 480
SULLY 303
TODD 437
TRIPP 934
TURNER 1099
UNION 2018
WALWORTH 740
YANKTON 2207
ZIEBACH 207
TOTAL 96047

A regular permit costs $10 and is valid for 5 years.

WoodrowWilcox.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Total New and Renewal Regular Permits Issued by year

2016 – 30,029

2015 – 22,554

2014 – 18,656

2013 – 26,863

2012 – 17,160

2011 – 15,332

2010 – 14,839

2009 – 16,095

2008 – 13,838

2007 – 11,533

2006 – 11,763

Total Enhanced Permits Issued

2016 – 1,460

2015 – 37

An Enhanced Permit is valid for 5 years and costs $100 plus additional training. The Enhanced Permit has reciprocity with additional states including Minnesota and Nebraska.

This article is printed with the permission of the author(s). Opinions expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the article’s author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of American Clarion or Dakota Voice LLC.

Comment Rules: Please confine comments to salient ones that add to the topic; Profanity is not allowed and will be deleted; Spam, copied statements and other material not comprised of the reader’s own opinion will be deleted.


Newswire articles originate from a variety of sources including wire services, press releases and more. Newswire pieces are written by a representative of the person or organization that is the subject or source of the article and are presented as informational statements about the subject discussed.
Newswire
View all articles by Newswire