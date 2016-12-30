South Dakota Sees All-Time High Concealed Carry Weapon Permits Issued

Pierre, SD – Today, South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that concealed carry weapon permits issued reached an all-time high. “South Dakota has set an all-time high for new and renewed concealed carry weapon permits issued for the year at 30,029,” stated Secretary Krebs. The previous high for permits issued in one year was 2013 with 26,863. Secretary Krebs said, “As South Dakotan’s we value our Second Amendment rights and can see a direct influence in the number of concealed carry permits issued based on national events or when candidates and elected officials at the national level talk about limiting the Second Amendment. Prior to November 2015 we were averaging approximately 1,500 permits a month until the shooting in San Bernardino, California. In the next three months combined we issued over 10,000 permits. Once restricting gun rights became a topic in the Presidential campaign the level of permit applications did not recede for the year.”

According to the 2010 census there are slightly more than 600,000 people over 18 years of age living in South Dakota. Approximately 1 in 6 adults across the state have been issued a concealed carry weapon permit.

Total Active Permit Holders in South Dakota: 96,047

Total new and renewed Regular Permits for Calendar Year 2016: 30,029

The numbers from the past year (2016) by month:

Month Total Number of New and Renewed Permits for 2016 January 3879 February 3230 March 3043 April 2230 May 1897 June 1901 July 2076 August 2370 September 1926 October 2400 November 2919 December 2149

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office issues the permits once they are approved by the County Sheriff in which the permit holder resides.

For more information go to: https://sdsos.gov/services-for-individuals/concealed-pistol-permits/

Active permits by County as of 12/30/2016 County Total Active Permits AURORA 404 BEADLE 1955 BENNETT 331 BON HOMME 790 BROOKINGS 3105 BROWN 4248 BRULE 718 BUFFALO 77 BUTTE 1746 CAMPBELL 260 CHARLES MIX 939 CLARK 590 CLAY 978 CODINGTON 2996 CORSON 298 CUSTER 2101 DAVISON 2207 DAY 701 DEUEL 559 DEWEY 430 DOUGLAS 400 EDMUNDS 577 FALL RIVER 1257 FAULK 343 GRANT 860 GREGORY 657 HAAKON 323 HAMLIN 891 HAND 583 HANSON 414 HARDING 370 HUGHES 2087 HUTCHINSON 732 HYDE 241 JACKSON 274 JERAULD 252 JONES 164 KINGSBURY 765 LAKE 1232 LAWRENCE 3592 LINCOLN 5665 LYMAN 456 MARSHALL 497 MCCOOK 758 MCPHERSON 307 MEADE 4880 MELLETTE 173 MINER 280 MINNEHAHA 14719 MOODY 697 PENNINGTON 14387 PERKINS 565 POTTER 409 ROBERTS 788 SANBORN 395 OGLALA LAKOTA 333 SPINK 866 STANLEY 480 SULLY 303 TODD 437 TRIPP 934 TURNER 1099 UNION 2018 WALWORTH 740 YANKTON 2207 ZIEBACH 207 TOTAL 96047

A regular permit costs $10 and is valid for 5 years.

Total New and Renewal Regular Permits Issued by year

2016 – 30,029

2015 – 22,554

2014 – 18,656

2013 – 26,863

2012 – 17,160

2011 – 15,332

2010 – 14,839

2009 – 16,095

2008 – 13,838

2007 – 11,533

2006 – 11,763

Total Enhanced Permits Issued

2016 – 1,460

2015 – 37

An Enhanced Permit is valid for 5 years and costs $100 plus additional training. The Enhanced Permit has reciprocity with additional states including Minnesota and Nebraska.

