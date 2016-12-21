SOS: Speaking of Seniors – Some Idiots at Medicare

On December 15, 2016, a client phoned me for some help. The client is an 89 year old woman from Merrillville, Indiana.

“Hello, Woody,” she started. “I don’t know if you remember me . . . .”

“Of course, I remember you. You are the very first client that I wrote about in my book SOLVING MEDICARE PROBLEMS!” I answered.

She was flattered. She had not remembered that. Years ago, after her husband passed away, she drove about 60 miles to my office to get my help with some medical bills that were not being paid. It was a typical case of Medicare never sending the claims information to her late husband’s insurance company. That happens often. I fixed the problem and the claims got paid.

“I got a paper in the mail. I don’t understand it and it is difficult to read,” she informed me. “I’m not well enough to leave where I live to bring it to you. When it warms, I’d like to show it to you and have you explain it to me,” she told me.

“Well, if it is really important, I’d like to see it right away. Could you come to the front door area of the senior apartments where you live?” I asked.

She told me that she could. So, I asked one of the agents who works with me to go get the letter from her and bring it to me. When I got it, I was amazed at the idiocy of some people in the Medicare system. The letter was to inform a senior of options and choices regarding Medicare Part D. But, the letter was on brown paper with black lettering. That combination is difficult or impossible to read for senior citizens with seeing problems – especially color blindness. Who were the Medicare system managers that approved sending a letter with such an idiotic color combination? Whoever they are, I hope that Donald Trump finds and fires them for their incompetence.

There are many problems with the Medicare system. The problems cost senior citizens over a billion dollars per year in medical bills that the senior citizens really don’t owe but are hounded to pay. The people, contractors, and systems of Medicare don’t serve senior citizens well. But, they do serve government bureaucrats and government contractors very well by giving them big fat paychecks for running a badly designed and badly managed Medicare system.

