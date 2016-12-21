Faith and Reason Wins

“The reason we believe that discrimination ethnically is wrong is because the race and ethnicity of a person is sacred…And the reason we believe in an absoluteness to sexuality is because we believe sexuality is sacred as well”

According to Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, true love can never win in a culture void of God’s order and decrees. During a recent conference, Ravi expounded on the three types of cultures:

Theonomous, Heteronomous and Autonomous.

As far as absolutes are concerned, we must consider the following questions:

What type of culture are we living?

What type of culture has America historically been? what is it now? and where do we fit?

Ravi also touches on Christianity’s response to homosexuality, especially in light of the same sex marriage phenomenon.

Personally, I think this world would be a better place if men were held in higher regard, but more importantly, if men held themselves in higher regard. I’m speaking specifically of man’s level of accountability and responsibility to God, family, and humanity, in that order.

Is there a universal standard or are we merely one big spectacular accident subject to the whims and decrees of the tyrant?

Ours is a merciful God, but if we don’t subject ourselves to His mercy there is a tragic default for the good book declares,

“But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” – Revelation 21:8

God creates, Satan corrupts, God restores. The devil may hide behind naturalism and scientism but we must own the evil and brokenness that lies within and hand it over to God. It’s our only hope.

