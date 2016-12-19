Will the Madness of Radical Liberalism Never End?

Trump won. It is reality. It doesn’t matter if people like it or not. It doesn’t matter if liberals (some allegedly paid) take to the streets and destroy every city block in every city throughout the US. Nothing is changed. Nothing except the new ways that the liberals try to change the results to fit their reality. New ways like the alleged death threats to members of the electoral college and Dr. Jill Stein’s sudden last minute recount demands to supposedly ensure the integrity of the election. The madness is upon us and only getting more bizarre.

According to The Detroit News article, “Michigan electors cite threats over Trump vote“, (Michael Gerstein – 11/17/16) Michael Banerian has received numerous emails wishing him to change his vote – some even threatening him if he didn’t.

“You have people saying ‘you’re a hateful bigot, I hope you die,’ ” he said. “I’ve had people talk about shoving a gun in my mouth and blowing my brains out. And I’ve received dozens and dozens of those emails. Even the non-threatening-my-life emails are very aggressive.” The Detroit News verified one message containing a death wish and another containing a death threat, in which the person told Banerian he would “put a bullet” in his mouth. Banerian said he deleted the rest of the emails and messages “because as you can imagine they’re clogging up my email.”

Are we to assume the radical liberals misread the memo that suggested the Trump supporters would turn violent and thought it was a call for them to do so? Or… perhaps… it is the radical liberal that is prone to the violence they claim of others.

Banerian is merely one of the victims of the liberal attack. There are others. Simply put – one is too many. It isn’t acceptable behavior by anyone or any side. It needs to be stopped and it needs to be stopped immediately. As a matter of fact – those who threatened violence – should be arrested. Perhaps a visit in the local jail and appearance before a judge will finally lead them to realization that threatening someone’s life is actually a serious matter that gets people in serious trouble – even them.

But who knows.

Modern day radical liberals seem to live in some other universe, where they see themselves entitled to have all things their way at all times.

Truth and integrity seem to be irrelevant.

Intolerance is their way of life as hate is spewed in the name of love and tolerance.

Irrational is a kind description as the liberals stand with those who kill women, children and gays, while calling the conservative a threat and so awful for having offended by word or differing opinion.

The radical liberal can’t seem to accept a loss. Instead, this type of person appears to seek out technicalities to destroy wins they don’t like. Dr. Jill Stein seems to have joined the latter group with her last minute attempts to call for recounts in three states. Not surprising, the three states she picked are ones that Trump won.

Liberals have asked what Trump supporters are scared of. Unbelievable. The radical liberal trying to play innocent, when the death threats, riots and destruction makes quite clear they are not.

The madness is no longer a mere annoyance. It is destroying our country. It is destroying our relationships. It has no path to righteousness, justice or the pursuit of happiness. It is time to stop the movement of insanity and tantrums and return to logic and common sense. With Trump – the one who fairly won the election – we shall have a chance to escape the madness of radical liberalism and return to the United State of America where PC once again stands for Personal Computer.

The madness of radical liberalism is on notice.

Time for change.

